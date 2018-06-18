Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum to begin registering vacant buildings in mid-to-late July

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, June 18, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.

Updated 7 hours ago

Tarentum will begin rolling out its new regulations requiring registration of empty buildings in mid-to-late July, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.

Borough council approved the vacant property ordinance earlier in June. It requires all unoccupied buildings to be registered and inspected, and owners to pay a fee that increases the longer a building sits empty.

“These buildings that are left to sit empty become potentially structural concerns and they hurt the whole community,” Nestico said. “Ultimately, our borough residents and our taxpayers are footing the bill now for vacant properties that become dilapidated and become safety and health concerns and lead to the borough having to step in and demolish the structure.”

The fee starts at $150 for buildings empty less than a year, then doubles to $300 for one year. It rises to $500 at two years and doubles to $1,000 for the third and fourth year; increases to $2,500 for years five to nine; and tops out at $5,000 for buildings empty 10 years.

Owners can request a waiver of the fee if they can meet certain conditions, including showing good-faith effort to rent, sell or lease the property, or selling it with pricing consistent with similar buildings. Buildings have to be habitable and otherwise in good standing with the borough.

Nestico said the borough is aware of at least 50-to-75 vacant buildings that will have to be registered and inspected.

“That could be the full list,” he said. “There may be others not on that list.”

The borough is also gathering data from Allegheny County to identify properties. Since the borough provides electric and water service, it can identify empty properties by a lack of utilities being used.

“We're hopeful once we get enough of the properties located and we start to dissect the tax base, we should be able to pinpoint which properties are vacant,” Nestico said.

Information on how property owners can register will be posted on the borough's website in early July, Nestico said. But in the meantime, owners of such properties are encouraged to contact the borough to start the process, he said.

Those who don't take the proactive step of contacting the borough can expect to receive a letter, Nestico said.

Nestico said some owners, banks and title companies have already reached out to the borough about it, and the borough is working with them. They've been asked to wait until the borough has the necessary forms finalized.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

