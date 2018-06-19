Brackenridge seeking state money to replace broken water intake line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge will seek money from the state to pay for replacing its raw water intake line.

Council will ask for $205,500 from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, commonly known as PennVEST, borough Secretary Denise Tocco said Tuesday.

Although the authority will not act on the borough's request until October at the earliest, the borough is moving forward and expects to have the work done by the end of August, according to PennVEST and borough engineer Gordon Taylor, of Senate Engineering.

“Generally, when municipalities go to PennVEST, they do get funding,” Taylor said.

The borough could receive a low-interest loan, a grant or a mix of both, said Brion Johnson, a Penn­VEST spokesman.

“Our funding is based upon a community's ability to handle debt,” Johnson said.

Borough officials discovered earlier this year that there is a hole in the steel intake line extending into the Allegheny River, making it difficult to draw water. The pipe is 18 inches in diameter and extends 100 to 120 feet into the river, Taylor said.

Despite the hole, the line remains in use and the borough's water supply is not adversely affected, Tocco said.

“Our tanks are always full,” she said. “There's no problem with that.”

About 80 feet of the line will be replaced with a new, cast-iron pipe lined with cement, Taylor said. It will be the same diameter.

The borough is paying about $3,500 to rent a pump to help with drawing water. Included in the borough's request to PennVEST is money to reimburse itself for that cost, Tocco said.

Borough officials have declared the situation an emergency, which allows them to circumvent normal project bidding requirements. Instead, the borough will get price quotes from contractors.

Tocco said the borough wants to get those prices by June 27.

Taylor said he hopes to have all permits and approvals for the project by sometime in July, and for the work to be finished by the end of August. The work, itself, will take about two weeks, he said.

The borough will have to apply for funding from Penn­VEST by Aug. 8 for the request to be considered at the authority's October meeting, Johnson said.

The borough supplies water to about 1,500 residents and the Fawn-Frazer Water Authority and Allegheny Technologies Inc., Tocco said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.