Music festival to benefit Mail Pouch ad restoration in Ford City

To contribute: All contributions are tax deductible. Checks should be made out to the Armstrong County Historical Society with a note that the money should be designated to the Ford City Sign Restoration Project and delivered to 300 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

What: Rhythm & Blues Festival to raise money for restoration of the Ford City Mail Pouch ad

A national nonprofit group hopes to make it possible for visitors to Ford City to step back in time about a century.

Mail Pouch Barnstormers, which documents the iconic tobacco advertisements on barns, bridges and buildings across the country, has its sights set on a brick building at Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street that is the group's largest project to date.

The ad, 27 feet tall and 60 feet long on a red brick building, is one of the largest Mail Pouch ads on any commercial building in the country, according to Ed Bruce of Burrell Township, former treasurer of the Barnstormers.

The group is trying to raise $7,500 to restore two ads on the same building, the much larger Mail Pouch and a smaller one for Lefkowsky's clothing store. The wording in that advertisement gives their age away.

The store ad promotes clothing for “Ladies and Gents” and “walk-over” shoes, the first branded shoe in America, introduced in 1899, according to the Gilt Shoe website.

The Mail Pouch ad, like others across the country, has become a part of Americana, with fans across the nation marveling at the artistry needed to make the giant paintings, but they started as a marketing gimmick.

Bloch Brothers Tobacco Co. in West Virginia wanted to market its tobacco products, Mail Pouch among them, and advertised on barns, bridges and buildings.

Barnstormer members, who discovered Ford City's ad only when an adjacent building was torn down, exposing the painted bricks, said the advertisement is an extremely old and unusual sign. The detailed picture of the actual pouch of tobacco on the sign is rare as well as the description: “A High Grade Ribbon Cut Tobacco.”

“The goal is to restore and preserve two signs that represent a strong connection to Ford City's past,” said Sue Bruce, a past president of Barnstormers, a Burrell Township resident and a Ford City High School graduate.

The Mail Pouch building in Ford City was built by 1898, with the adjacent building, covering up the advertisement, erected in 1908. That building burned down in 2008, according to the Bruces.

When the charred remnants of the decimated building were removed, it revealed the Mail Pouch advertisement, which became a curiosity, according to Kathi Baer, owner of Baer Beauty, a beauty salon located in the Mail Pouch building for 32 years.

“You should have seen the traffic,” Baer said. “People were stopping and taking pictures.”

She said, when the ad is restored, she expects the building to become a landmark that will draw visitors.

Baer has held bake sales and other events to raise money to preserve the ad.

Baer and the Bruces have noted that the ad has faded in the decade since the hand-painted advertisement was exposed to the elements.

“While the advertisement has deteriorated significantly in the last 10 years, the paint is still vivid and needs to be protected,” Sue Bruce said.

