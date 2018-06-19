Police: Tarentum man attacked and threatened to kill officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police say a Tarentum man attacked a patrolman before fleeing police custody and, following arrest, he threatened to kill two officers.

Naisreal Lee “Izzy” Owens, 23, of Allegheny Street is charged with felony counts of assaulting a police officer, terroristic threats and related charges.

Police say they were responding to a call May 27 that a man was throwing rocks through a woman's apartment windows on Allegheny Street. When police arrived, according to court documents, three women told them Owens had been pounding on their apartment door, saying “open the door or I will shoot it down.”

The women then told police, according to court documents, that Owens kicked open the door but immediately fled. Once outside, police say, Owens began throwing large river rocks through the building's windows.

Police say the same type of rocks were thrown through the windows of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

Owens, who lives in the same apartment building as the victims, had left the scene. However, police say as they were leaving the building, they saw Owens walking on Third Avenue.

Patrolman Kurt Jendrejewski says in court documents that Owens approached his police car, demanding that officers roll the window down. Officers say Owens was screaming about a lawsuit he claimed to have against Jendrejewski and Tarentum police.

Police say, when they attempted to place Owens in custody, he began to resist. At one point, according to court documents, Owens put his hands on Jendrejewski's neck and began to choke him.

Police say Owens pulled away from the officers and assumed a fighting stance, saying “I will (expletive) kill you.”

Jendrejewski says he struck Owens once before the man turned and ran. Officers pursued, eventually taking him into custody on Sixth Avenue.

Officers say in court documents that Owens began to “spit all over the inside of the vehicle” once he was in custody. Placed in New Kensington's lockup to await transfer to the county jail, Owens allegedly threatened to kill a Brackenridge officer and the man's family.

Owens was arraigned before District Judge Daniel Butler on May 27. Owens is housed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $18,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 29 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.