Springdale hires former Monroeville officer as police chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale has a new police chief.

Council voted unanimously to hire George Polnar as chief, effective Wednesday.

He will be paid $78,000 a year under a two-year contract.

Polnar, 60, was a member of the Monroeville Police Department for 31 years, retiring in 2010.

Since then, he has headed security at UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville and taught at Allegheny County Community College.

“I decided to try to get back into law enforcement; I missed it,” Polnar said. “I applied here the last day they were taking applications. I thank council for the opportunity and hope they will be pleased with my tenure.”

Derek Dayoub had been acting police chief for a little more than two years. He will again become a patrolman.

“We thank Derek for his service as acting chief,” council President James Zurisko said.

“The borough owes Derek a debt of gratitude for his work,” Solicitor Craig Alexander said.

The department, which has three full-time and four part-time officers, has been led by Dayoub since the firing of former police Chief Julio Medeiros in November 2015.

Polnar was sworn in Tuesday by District Justice David Sosovicka.

“I'm the type who likes to knock on doors and meet people,” Polnar said. “I want to have our officers buy into Community Oriented Policing. I think I have a lot to bring to the table.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Joseph Bertoline said police costs are about $14,000 over budget so far this year. He attributes the figure to a lack of officers, with some having to work 12- to 16-hour shifts.Bertoline indicated a part-time officer is soon taking a full-time position with the Wilkinsburg Police Department.

Councilman Mike Ziencik, who heads the public safety committee, said Dayoub did apply for the chief position along with several other candidates including Polnar.

Ziencik said a panel of three former and current police officers from outside the borough did the initial round of interviews and then the five finalists were interviewed by all members of council.

A message left for Dayoub was not immediately returned.

George Guido is a freelance writer. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.