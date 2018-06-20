Burrell School District approves 2.7 percent tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here is how the tax hike would affect a home with the district's average assessment of $22,500:

Burrell School District taxpayers will see an increase in their real estate taxes for the 2018-19 school year.

The school board approved a $30.4 million budget that raises taxes 2.5 mills — 2.7 percent increase. That makes the district's new millage rate 94.7 mills.

The increase is less than the maximum the district could have enacted under the state's tax index, which was 3.1 percent for Burrell, Business Manager Jennifer Callahan said. That would have meant an increase of 2.858 mills.

In fact, she said, the preliminary budget approved in May called for a tax increase of 2.8 mills but district officials were able to pare down expenditures slightly to keep the increase at 2.5 mills, Callahan said.

She said one mill of real estate taxes brings in $154,000 of revenue to the district. The tax increase will provide $386,000 in new revenue for the 2018-19 budget, which was hammered out after seven public meetings, she said.

Homeowners will get something of a break through the Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion from the state, also approved by the board. The exclusion of $1,699 from real estate assessments will result in a tax break of $161 for eligible real estate owners.

Callahan said the new budget total is a 2.35 percent increase over the 2017-18 spending plan.

She said one of the big increases for 2018-19 is in enrollment costs at Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. Last year, 16.9 percent of the Northern Westmoreland students were from Burrell but, in the coming year, that number will climb to 23.1 percent. She said that will result in an increase of $176,500 for Burrell's share of the school's operating costs.

In addition, she said the Pennsylvania State Retirement System contribution for Burrell increased by 4.4 percent or $190,000. Also, there will be a 1.8 percent increase in contractual and payroll costs for the district in 2018-19.

At the same time, Callahan said the total state subsidy for the district increased by less than 1 percent with $5.89 million in Basic Education Funding and about $1.2 million for special education assistance.

The board used $660,000 of its undesignated fund balance for the budget. Callahan said she projects the remaining uncommitted fund balance at the end of the next school year will be $1.86 million.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.