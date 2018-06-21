West Deer signs off on regional sewage plan, with reservations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The West Deer supervisors have given final approval to the Act 537 sewage plan authored by the Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority.

The plan's approval came after the supervisors initially balked at an adjustment the authority added to the plan.

That adjustment increases the size of the pipes in some of the sewage pipes it owns and the size of the ponds within the treatment plant to handle more flow.

The Act 537 plan, which is mandated by the state and federal governments, is aimed at stopping sewage overflows into the Allegheny River.

As other authorities have done, the Allegheny Valley Joint Authority's plan calls for expanding and renovating the sewage plant to handle more flow.

It has been estimated to cost as much as $65 million, which ratepayers will have to bear. The cost of the proposed additional pipeline adjustment is around $1.5 million, said Scott Shoup, West Deer's engineer.

However, Shoup said, that improvement will not benefit sewage ratepayers in West Deer even though they will help pay the additional cost. He said the same thing is true of another authority member, Richland.

He said that's because the pipeline to be enlarged runs along the Allegheny River and does not serve the resident of West Deer and Richland.

“All of West Deer's and Richland's flow goes directly to the plant through pipes that are not owned by the authority,” Shoup said.

That caused both West Deer and Richland officials to hesitate in giving the plan their approval.

“Why charge people more for something you don't have to have?” said Daniel Mator, West Deer's township manager.

Because of that hesitation, Shoup said Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority Manager Mike Henry told him that the authority is preparing a letter to the two townships stating that it would not approve sewage planning modules for future developments in either place if the township officials did not approve the plan.

Shoup and Mator both suggested that the supervisors could hold off on approving to await the results of an upcoming meeting between the state's Department of Environmental Protection and local officials. Shoup said DEP officials may not agree with the proposed adjustment when they come to discuss issues they found with the plan.

Both he and Mator said the threat to withhold sewage module approvals has no effect because there are no developments currently in the works.

“In the very short term, there probably is no impact,” Shoup said, but added that could change if the situation is prolonged.

Supervisors John DiSanti and Gerry Vaerewyck, however, indicated that may only generate more conflict. They noted that the township virtually has no choice but to approve the sewage plan anyway.

“It is an infrastructural approval that is going to benefit us,” DiSanti said.

The board then voted 5-0, with Arlind Karpuzi and Joyce Romig absent, to approve the plan.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.