State environmental officials finalizing plan for investigation of gasoline in Harrison sewer

State environmental officials are preparing to find the source of gasoline that got into Harrison's sewer system earlier this year.

A project to determine the source of the contamination is being finalized, Neil Shader, a spokesman with the state Department of Environmental Protection, said Tuesday.

In late February, gasoline fumes were reported in a business and a home in the area of Freeport and Spring­hill roads. It was traced to the sewer, and the township hired a contractor to make an emergency repair to the sewer line in early March to stop the gasoline from getting into it.

Where the gasoline was coming from hasn't been confirmed, and that's what the DEP is looking into.

“DEP has the access agreements in place with the landowners, and we're currently finalizing the work plan for the project,” Shader said.

Shader did not say when the agency expects the project plan to be ready or how long the investigation is expected to take.

In April, a DEP spokeswoman said Envirotrac, of Marshall Township, had been hired to identify the source, measure its impact and determine whether further action is needed.

A manhole cover at Freeport and Springhill roads had been left open for a while to allow gasoline vapors in the sewer to escape.

