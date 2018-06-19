Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

State environmental officials finalizing plan for investigation of gasoline in Harrison sewer

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
A manhole cover was open at Freeport and Springhill roads in Harrison on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 to allow gasoline vapors to escape. The township paid State Pipe Services of Cranberry nearly $15,000 to line a sewage pipe in the area after gasoline was found to be getting into it from an as-yet unknown source.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A manhole cover was open at Freeport and Springhill roads in Harrison on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 to allow gasoline vapors to escape. The township paid State Pipe Services of Cranberry nearly $15,000 to line a sewage pipe in the area after gasoline was found to be getting into it from an as-yet unknown source.

Updated 23 minutes ago

State environmental officials are preparing to find the source of gasoline that got into Harrison's sewer system earlier this year.

A project to determine the source of the contamination is being finalized, Neil Shader, a spokesman with the state Department of Environmental Protection, said Tuesday.

In late February, gasoline fumes were reported in a business and a home in the area of Freeport and Spring­hill roads. It was traced to the sewer, and the township hired a contractor to make an emergency repair to the sewer line in early March to stop the gasoline from getting into it.

Where the gasoline was coming from hasn't been confirmed, and that's what the DEP is looking into.

“DEP has the access agreements in place with the landowners, and we're currently finalizing the work plan for the project,” Shader said.

Shader did not say when the agency expects the project plan to be ready or how long the investigation is expected to take.

In April, a DEP spokeswoman said Envirotrac, of Marshall Township, had been hired to identify the source, measure its impact and determine whether further action is needed.

A manhole cover at Freeport and Springhill roads had been left open for a while to allow gasoline vapors in the sewer to escape.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me