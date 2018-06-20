Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Marijuana growing facility proposed for New Kensington

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
The Aluminum City has gone to pot, or will, if things go as hoped.

A New Kensington-based business group hopes its proposal for one of 13 available state-issued marijuana grower/processor permits will be selected during the second phase of the commonwealth's medical marijuana program.

Urban River Group, a collaborative effort comprised of the Burrell Group and the Booth family, has proposed a 50,000-square-foot medical marijuana growing facility to be located in New Kensington's Schreiber Industrial Park.

The plan could generate as many as 150 new jobs in the city, the group said in 600-page proposal submitted to the state.

Robert Weil, Burrell Group President, said his company and the Booth Family have been in New Kensington long enough to remember the good days, when the city was flush with jobs based in the aluminum industry. After those jobs left, Weil said, New Kensington suffered serious economic decline.

However, Weil sees the marijuana industry as a way to reclaim some of those jobs.

"If we're fortunate to get a grower/processor permit, this cannabis project can be the catalyst to better times ahead," he said. "It also could lead our community into a new frontier of medical research, and we want to be a part of that."

The state plans to grant 23 new dispensary and 13 grower/processor permits by the end of the year.

In total, companies filed 166 dispensary applications, three of them in Westmoreland County. The state received 91 applications for grower/processor facilities, with four proposed for Westmoreland County.

Currently, only one such facility is permitted in the county. But construction of Keystone Integrated Care in Greensburg was delayed when the company couldn't afford to build the facility it proposed. Construction on a smaller building is expected to begin soon.

Weil says his group's proposal comes with some serious advantages, which he thinks will put them in the running.

"The most important difference is that we are local. We live here, we work here. Our operation will be here," Weil said. "We are committed to making this work for local communities...our focus is right here at home."

In addition, Weil said the Urban River Group has a unique advantage when it comes to location. While some municipalities may drag their feet when it comes to allowing the new, legally ambiguous industry to set up shop within its borders, New Kensington seems to approve of the idea of a grower/processor facility in the city.

"This is an opportunity, first of all and most importantly, to help patients suffering from serious medical conditions and improving their quality of life," Mayor Tom Guzzo said. "This is tremendous for the city in terms of our continuing efforts for economic development."

Weil said Urban River Group's proposal has the backing of the Burrell Group and the Booth Family, removing concerns over financing that other organizations may encounter.

Approval of a medical marijuana facility would coincide with the establishment of a community foundation called the Charles H. Booth Jr. Foundation, named for Burrell Group's chairman. According to Weil, that foundation will donate up to 3 percent of profits made at the proposed facility to the cities of New Kensington and Arnold.

"This isn't just about those two cities though," Weil said. "This is going to benefit the entire region."

The group, as part of its proposal, also established an advisory board comprised of experts from the fields of medicine, pharmacology, business, finance, law enforcement, security, manufacturing and community outreach.

The chair of that advisory board is Dr. Raymond Sekula, vice chair and associate professor of neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine. According to Sekula, the economic benefits of establishing a grower/processor facility aside, the Urban River Group's proposal is a good idea for patients.

"Most of us, really with or without any medical background, have seen the benefits of cannabis first hand," he said.

Sekula said cancer patients show decreased nausea associated with chemotherapy and chronic pain sufferers have been able to reduce opioid use.

"States with medical cannabis laws had a 25 percent lower mean annual opioid overdose mortality rate compared with states without medical cannabis laws," Sekula said.

According to Sekula, those who fear allowing marijuana to be grown locally will lead to more drug use aren't up to date on the research.

"That simply isn't the case," Sekula said.

Weil rehashed a classic marijuana argument, calling the plant a gateway drug but, in this case, it's a good thing.

"It's a gateway away from opioids," he said.

Security at Schreiber already is tight, according to officials, but organizers say the Urban River Group's proposal will see that facility made more secure and that cannabis product made there will be tracked using RFID tracking, or radio frequency identification.

New Kensington City Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti said Schreiber already is properly zoned to allow a grower/processor facility.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger. Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed.

