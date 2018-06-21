Springdale awards contracts for new water plant, pipes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Council has issued nearly $6.9 million in contracts for the upcoming renovation of the borough's water plant to replace aging waterlines.

All contracts are contingent upon the borough receiving money from the state's PennVEST program. The borough was approved for $5.5 million in PennVEST funding earlier this year.

After initial bids came in $1.9 million over budget in May, council decided to pursue additional funds through PennVEST.

The borough is required to make the upgrades by the state Department of Environmental Protection because problems with the plant's filtration system and aging pipes have resulted in high manganese levels and residents getting dirty water in their homes.

The biggest contract awarded Tuesday was $2.85 million to Hickes Associates of Alexandria, Huntingdon County, for general and mechanical construction of the new water plant.

Other contracts include:

• $1.36 million to Kukurin Contracting of Export for the Colfax Street waterline replacement from Pittsburgh Street to the water storage tank.

• $936,600 to Right Electric Inc. of Butler for electrical and instrumentation work at the water plant.

• $388,500 to BC IV Trenching and Utility of Freeport for the James Street waterline, from Pittsburgh Street to Marion, and from Roslyn Avenue to Porter and Elwyn streets.

• $382,000 to Kukurin for the Roslyn Avenue/North Avenue waterline.

• $305,500 to Wayne Crouse Inc. of Pittsburgh for water plant plumbing work.

• $60,000 to Hranec Sheet Metal of Uniontown for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at the water plant.

Kevin Szakelyhidi of Bankson Engineering said PennVEST's board will meet July 18 to review Springdale's bidding results and the borough is expected to close on the loan Sept. 12, with construction beginning soon after.

Springdale also is applying for a PA Small Water & Sewer Grant that will be acted upon July 17.

Officials said in May residents will likely still see a rate increase in the coming years to help offset the project's cost.

Borough officials originally hoped the project wouldn't raise rates but, with the new cost estimates, residents will see water rates increase by 14 cents per 1,000 gallons in addition to the $3 in increases council approved for the project over the past two years.

Borough officials estimate the average monthly water use for a residential customer is about 3,400 gallons.

Meaning for water bills

The average monthly water bill, which was $25.64 will rise to $26.12 with the additional 14 cents. The average yearly bill would rise from the current $307.68 to $313.44, an increase of about 1.87 percent.

The project's plant upgrades include installation of two high-pressure water filters that are expected to put an end to the discolored water.

Along with the new filters, other renovations include: new pumps, an updated chemical feed system, a new filter house and fencing around the plant with electronic gates.

It also includes the installation of 5,800 feet of new PVC pipe along Colfax Street from Pittsburgh Street up to the water tanks, 2,000 feet of pipe along James Street from Pittsburgh to Marion Street and 2,550 feet along Rosslyn Avenue from Porter Street to Elwyn Avenue and 10,000 feet of new waterline.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser. George Guido is a freelance writer.