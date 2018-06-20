Man accused of stealing sedative from Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office
Federal prosecutors have charged a Pittsburgh man with stealing federal drug evidence from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
Matthew Ieraci, 29, a ACOME laboratory scientist, was charged with one count of theft concerning a program receiving federal benefits, prosecutors said.
According to prosecutors, in February 2017, Ieraci stole about 52 grams of powdered alprazolam, a sedative, from the office on multiple occasions.
Additionally, prosecutors said, Ieraci stole roughly $79,000 in alprazolam submitted to the office by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for chemical analysis in connection with an ongoing multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency federal drug-trafficking investigation.
Ieraci was the scientist assigned to analyze the evidence on behalf of ACOME.
Ieraci faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
