Valley News Dispatch

Rain threat cancels start of Tarentum summer concert series again

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Kadence Yeager, 6, of Arnold gets comfy with her grandfather, Mario Tempest of New Kensington, last year at one of the Tarentum Recreation Board's Summer Concert Series at Riverview Memorial Park. The series kicks off again on June 1, 2016.
Erica Dietz
Updated 12 hours ago

Tarentum's summer concert series can't seem to catch a break.

The debut performance with American Pie, rescheduled for tonight from last week, has been cancelled a second time because of the threat of rain.

The group had been scheduled to start the concert series on June 13.

There is a strong chance of thunderstorms this evening.

American Pie will be rescheduled again, but it's not known when, said Barb Magnetta, secretary of the Tarentum Recreation Board, which sponsors the concerts.

"They're really in-demand down there," she said. "People like them."

Under the original schedule , Mary Ann Mangini and the Johnny Angel Trio are performing next week, at 7 p.m. June 27, in the band shell at Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park.

The rain date for that performance is Aug. 29.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

