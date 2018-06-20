Rain threat cancels start of Tarentum summer concert series again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum's summer concert series can't seem to catch a break.

The debut performance with American Pie, rescheduled for tonight from last week, has been cancelled a second time because of the threat of rain.

The group had been scheduled to start the concert series on June 13.

There is a strong chance of thunderstorms this evening.

American Pie will be rescheduled again, but it's not known when, said Barb Magnetta, secretary of the Tarentum Recreation Board, which sponsors the concerts.

"They're really in-demand down there," she said. "People like them."

Under the original schedule , Mary Ann Mangini and the Johnny Angel Trio are performing next week, at 7 p.m. June 27, in the band shell at Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park.

The rain date for that performance is Aug. 29.

