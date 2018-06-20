Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Kittanning woman almost kicked trooper off Route 28 bridge

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

A Kittanning woman is facing charges after, police say, she almost kicked a police officer off the Route 28 bridge over Buffalo Creek in South Buffalo.

Christie Ann Cornman, 47, is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.

She waived the charges to court Tuesday and was released from the Armstrong County Jail on $75,000 unsecured bond.

The charges stemmed from a June 5 incident in which state police were contacted by Allegheny Township police to look for Cornman, who had threatened to jump off the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 28 in South Buffalo Township.

A state trooper called out to the woman and eventually handcuffed her and put her in the back seat of the police car, according to the criminal complaint.

Another trooper arrived and, as both officers were looking at Cornman's vehicle, they saw that she had crawled into the police car's front seat from the back seat.

As Cornman was unlocking the police car driver's door, one officer pinned her in the passenger seat while a second tried to get at her from the driver's front seat.

Cornman allegedly kicked the driver's side door that swung and hit the police officer, almost sending him over the bridge railing, according to police.

She allegedly kicked the same officer in the leg.

According to police, Cornman's blood-alcohol content at the time was 0.20 percent — more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

