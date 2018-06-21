Lernerville's Firecracker 100 brings 3 days of racing, tourist dollars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lernerville Speedway's dirt track in Buffalo Township is offering auto racing with a difference this week.

The 12th annual Lernerville's Firecracker 100 started Thursday and continues through Saturday.

There's time for the roaring of big block engines, furious work by pit crews and drivers vying to get the checkered flag, of course.

There's also time for the fans. It's a place where fans can brush shoulders with drivers and visit the pit, said David S. Wallens, editor of Grassroots Motorsports.com.

“Having the Firecracker 100 there this weekend is a pretty big deal,” said Wallens, who usually writes about NASCAR races at Daytona.

“The drivers are approachable at the smaller tracks. They don't mind people asking for autographs and just talking. At Daytona and the big televised NASCAR races, it's different. Fans can't get that close there,” Wallens said.

Late model cars from GM, Ford and Mopar will be competing for about $30,000 in prizes. The qualifying heats and competition will feature the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models. The track also will have races involving modifieds and stock cars.

Based on prior races, about 12,000 spectators are anticipated each day, said Lernerville General Manager Tim Tomson.

He said the Firecracker 100 is “probably one of the largest late model races in the United States of America.

“We have people coming from all over,” Tomson said. “Many people camp here. It's a three-day event, and they enjoy themselves immensely. It's good for the local economy.”

He said he could not give specifics. Three-day tickets start at about $70.

Track employee Chelsea Merriman of Middlesex sells pizza. She is a great niece of the late Don Martin, a longtime track manager.

“This is my favorite race. It's my favorite time to work here,” Merriman said. A lot of people come in. I enjoy the variety of people.”

The 36,000 visitors at the three-day event will buy food, gasoline, and visit the area and Pittsburgh sites, Butler Tourism and Convention Bureau president Jack Cohen said.

Some of the visits can have a lasting impact, too, he said.

“Before people decide where they will move or move their company, they visit a destination. It's a form of economic development,” Cohen said. He also said tourism is the “biggest money maker” in Butler County.

Bringing in 12,000 visitors a day will undoubtedly have a positive effect on the community, said Carrie Fischer Lepore, state deputy secretary for the Office of Tourism, Marketing and Film.

Tourism has a “widespread halo effect on communities,” she said. “Visitors to the racetrack are not only purchasing tickets to the races, they're staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and patronizing our small businesses,” she said.

Some of the track fans visit Kings Family Restaurant at Buffalo Plaza, Buffalo Township.

But the assistant manager there says business picks up when it rains.

“If it's raining, we get many people,” assistant general manager Rich Jenkins said. “Racers, pit crews and fans. If the weather is good, they buy the food at the racetrack.”

Elaine Luther, business professor in the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University, said the smaller track races are fan-friendly.

“They allow kids in the pit; they allow coolers,” she said. “These races attract more kids and women than others.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.