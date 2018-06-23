Families come out to enjoy Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department's 'KidsPalooza'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trisha McCulley's kids didn't mind that the inflatable obstacle course was wet — especially when it came to the slide at the end.

“I think they enjoyed it more — it gets slippery,” she said.

McCulley and her family, of Washington Township, were among those who came out for the Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department's KidsPalooza on Saturday.

It was the second time the event has been held.

“We have gun bashes, we have other adult things. I wanted to do something for the kids,” said Jake Fallon, a member and fundraiser of the department who came up with the idea.

In addition to the 80-foot-long inflatable obstacle course and a bounce house, this year's event added a clown — Nicholas Del Cimmuto of West Leechburg, aka “Popcorn the Clown,” who was creating animals out of balloons — and magician Dan Harmon, 17, of New Kensington.

“There's lots of people,” Harmon said. “It seems the kids are having a good time.”

The fire department emptied its garage and had its trucks out for kids to look at and sit in — although some little ones were a bit to scared to get in.

Fallon said for next year, he'd like to get other fire departments involved so there would be more trucks for kids to check out.

“It's a day of fun for the kids,” he said. “It's awesome the way a community can come together.”

Since there were things to do both inside and out, it didn't matter much when the rain came.

“People see rain and they cancel their whole day,” Fallon said. “Seeing the kids happy is why we do this. It's a lot of work, but it all pays off.”

Karen Bilbie of Gilpin said she came to get the kids out of the house for a while. Her daughter, Katie, 4, had a butterfly painted on her face while her twin sons, Dylan and Kristopher, 10, waited their turn.

“I just wanted to go,” she said. “It's real nice. The kids enjoy it.”

McCulley said she found out about the event on Facebook, and the weather didn't stop her from attending.

“It's awesome. In years past, there hasn't been a lot for kids to do in the summer,” she said. “They've been doing more for the kids and it's great.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.