Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township man back in jail nine days after release

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Ian Russel Lamison
Westmoreland County Prison
Ian Russel Lamison

Updated 5 minutes ago

An Allegheny Township man, out of jail for less than two weeks, is back behind bars after being charged with stealing from the person who agreed to house him.

Ian Russell Lamison, 39, most recently of Byrd Street, is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Lamison waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township on Tuesday.

Police say Lamison was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on May 16 following a six- to 24-month sentence on robbery charges.

Upon his release and in the midst of a two-year parole sentence, Lamison went to stay with a person on Bryd Street.

Nine days into that stay, according to court documents, Lamison's host notified police of some disturbing communications Lamison made with another person through Facebook after Lamison left a computer on, displaying the website.

In those messages, the victim told police, Lamison told another person he found a 1950 Lionel train set and a box of Matchbox and Hotwheels cars in the victim's attic that could be sold for $500. Lamison made arrangements to sell the items to a person in East Vandergrift, according to court documents.

Lamison was arrested and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison, where he remains in lieu of a $5,000 bond, ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 22 before Judge Meagan A. Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me