Allegheny Township man back in jail nine days after release

An Allegheny Township man, out of jail for less than two weeks, is back behind bars after being charged with stealing from the person who agreed to house him.

Ian Russell Lamison, 39, most recently of Byrd Street, is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Lamison waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township on Tuesday.

Police say Lamison was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on May 16 following a six- to 24-month sentence on robbery charges.

Upon his release and in the midst of a two-year parole sentence, Lamison went to stay with a person on Bryd Street.

Nine days into that stay, according to court documents, Lamison's host notified police of some disturbing communications Lamison made with another person through Facebook after Lamison left a computer on, displaying the website.

In those messages, the victim told police, Lamison told another person he found a 1950 Lionel train set and a box of Matchbox and Hotwheels cars in the victim's attic that could be sold for $500. Lamison made arrangements to sell the items to a person in East Vandergrift, according to court documents.

Lamison was arrested and sent to the Westmoreland County Prison, where he remains in lieu of a $5,000 bond, ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 22 before Judge Meagan A. Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.