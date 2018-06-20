Police: N. Versailles woman sold drugs to informant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Versailles woman is headed to court on charges she sold prescription drugs to a police informant in Lower Burrell.

Markeyla Antinay Miller, 28, of Foster Road is charged with two felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute and related charges.

Miller waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township.

Police say Miller on Dec. 8 made arrangements to meet at a Sheetz in Lower Burrell with an informant working with the state Attorney General's Office. According to court documents, Miller told the informant she would sell him Xanax tablets for $7 to $10.

Police supplied the informant with marked bills and sent him to make a purchase from Miller while officers looked on.

Police say in court documents that when Miller met the informant, she was seen “holding her hand up high where she dropped pills one at a time in the (informant's) hands.”

The informant paid for the drugs with the marked bills and gave the drugs to officers, who say in court documents that “the tablets' shape, color and imprint markings are consistent with (Xanax) 2 mg tablets, a schedule 4 controlled substance.”

Miller is free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 22 before Judge Meagan A. Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.