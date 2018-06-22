St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church's annual Festival of Friends continues today

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hundreds of people made bids on gift baskets, played games of chance and enjoyed food at a church benefit Friday evening in Lower Burrell.

There's plenty at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church's annual Festival of Friends, which concludes Saturday. Food sales start at 4 p.m. Saturday, when a Mass will be recited at 4 p.m.

Games and rides open at 5 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m.

Money from the event will help people in need across the area, the Rev. Ken Zaccagnini said.

“The parish has been doing this for many years. We've had many good people donate gifts,” he said.Father Zaccagnini was selling chances for a Steelers package that includes a 75-inch TV, two recliners and more.

Gift baskets were arrayed nearby.

“I know it's more than 120,” said Ariel Schroeder, of Fawn, who is in her first year as festival coordinator.She credited past coordinators Lisa Scott and others with helping with numerous section leaders.

“We're very appreciative of all the people who donated and are helping,” she said with a broad smile.

The nine members of the parish sewing group were raffling a “Tree of Life” queen-size quilt.

“We've been at it on Thursday nights since September,” said Ida Sciullo, of Edgecliffe Drive, Lower Burrell.

Most of the festival was held on three floors of the church along Leechburg Road. A band played a variety of styles, including polka.

Near a side door, Michele Brooks of Apollo and Peggy Dvorznak of Kiski Township operated a wheel with winners guessing the number that came up.

It attracted Chase Weaver and his family from Dakota Drive, Lower Burrell, and others.

Outside, children's rides attracted dozens of youngsters and parents.

Friends met friends and family and new neighbors spread out on three floors of the church that is home to 1,940 families.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.