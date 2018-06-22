Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church's annual Festival of Friends continues today

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:51 p.m.
Peggy Dvorznak of Kiski Township cheers on Julian Fabrizi of Washington Township on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review
Peggy Dvorznak of Kiski Township cheers on Julian Fabrizi of Washington Township on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church.
Karen Krall of Hastings Drive, Lower Burrell, joins her daughters Stormy, Valentine, and Campbell at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church Festival of Friendship on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Karen Krall of Hastings Drive, Lower Burrell, joins her daughters Stormy, Valentine, and Campbell at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church Festival of Friendship on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Susan Decroo, of Elaine Drive, Lower Burrell, buys a chance to win a handmade quilt from Ida Sciullo of Edgecliff Road on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church Festival of Friendship.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review
Susan Decroo, of Elaine Drive, Lower Burrell, buys a chance to win a handmade quilt from Ida Sciullo of Edgecliff Road on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church Festival of Friendship.
Gerri Kaforey (right) and Sis Matter of Lower Burrell look at gift baskets at the Fellowship of Friends on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review
Gerri Kaforey (right) and Sis Matter of Lower Burrell look at gift baskets at the Fellowship of Friends on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Dean Krall and daughter Blaise Krall, of Dakota Drive, examine gift baskets on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church Festival of Friends.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Dean Krall and daughter Blaise Krall, of Dakota Drive, examine gift baskets on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church Festival of Friends.

Updated 21 hours ago

Hundreds of people made bids on gift baskets, played games of chance and enjoyed food at a church benefit Friday evening in Lower Burrell.

There's plenty at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church's annual Festival of Friends, which concludes Saturday. Food sales start at 4 p.m. Saturday, when a Mass will be recited at 4 p.m.

Games and rides open at 5 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m.

Money from the event will help people in need across the area, the Rev. Ken Zaccagnini said.

“The parish has been doing this for many years. We've had many good people donate gifts,” he said.Father Zaccagnini was selling chances for a Steelers package that includes a 75-inch TV, two recliners and more.

Gift baskets were arrayed nearby.

“I know it's more than 120,” said Ariel Schroeder, of Fawn, who is in her first year as festival coordinator.She credited past coordinators Lisa Scott and others with helping with numerous section leaders.

“We're very appreciative of all the people who donated and are helping,” she said with a broad smile.

The nine members of the parish sewing group were raffling a “Tree of Life” queen-size quilt.

“We've been at it on Thursday nights since September,” said Ida Sciullo, of Edgecliffe Drive, Lower Burrell.

Most of the festival was held on three floors of the church along Leechburg Road. A band played a variety of styles, including polka.

Near a side door, Michele Brooks of Apollo and Peggy Dvorznak of Kiski Township operated a wheel with winners guessing the number that came up.

It attracted Chase Weaver and his family from Dakota Drive, Lower Burrell, and others.

Outside, children's rides attracted dozens of youngsters and parents.

Friends met friends and family and new neighbors spread out on three floors of the church that is home to 1,940 families.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me