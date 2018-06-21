Police: New Ken man caught with 13,000 heroin stamp bags

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man will head to court after police say he was carrying 13,000 stamp bags of heroin when he fled police custody.

Julian Maran Greenlee, 31, of Freeport Road is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and related charges.

Greenlee waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday.

According to court documents, police on April 28 were staking out a residence on Freeport Road, which they describe as a “drug stash house.”

Police say they witnessed Greenlee leave that house and drive away in a Mercedes SUV, which police say was stolen.

Officers attempted to stop that car, but police say in court documents that Greenlee fled.

After a brief car chase, officers say Greenlee jumped out of the SUV at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Anderson Street and ran.

Officers pursued and saw Greenlee drop a black backpack at a residence on Evans Street.

That backpack, officers say in court documents, contained 260 bundles each containing 50 packets, or stamp bags, of suspected heroin.

Assistant District Attorney Peter Flanigan told Greenlee's attorney, R. Hagen Starz, that those 13,000 packets represented the largest drug case he had seen in his time as a prosecutor.

Greenlee was found hiding under a pine tree on Linden Avenue and taken into custody without further incident.

Starz sought to have Greenlee's bond, currently set by District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani at $500,000, reduced to $100,000 Thursday morning, but Pallone refused.

He cited Greenlee's alleged flight from police and the quantity of contraband he is accused of possessing as the reasons.

Greenlee was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison while awaiting formal arraignment Aug. 29 before Westmoreland County Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.