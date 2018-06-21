Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Police: New Ken man caught with 13,000 heroin stamp bags

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:27 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

A New Kensington man will head to court after police say he was carrying 13,000 stamp bags of heroin when he fled police custody.

Julian Maran Greenlee, 31, of Freeport Road is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and related charges.

Greenlee waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday.

According to court documents, police on April 28 were staking out a residence on Freeport Road, which they describe as a “drug stash house.”

Police say they witnessed Greenlee leave that house and drive away in a Mercedes SUV, which police say was stolen.

Officers attempted to stop that car, but police say in court documents that Greenlee fled.

After a brief car chase, officers say Greenlee jumped out of the SUV at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Anderson Street and ran.

Officers pursued and saw Greenlee drop a black backpack at a residence on Evans Street.

That backpack, officers say in court documents, contained 260 bundles each containing 50 packets, or stamp bags, of suspected heroin.

Assistant District Attorney Peter Flanigan told Greenlee's attorney, R. Hagen Starz, that those 13,000 packets represented the largest drug case he had seen in his time as a prosecutor.

Greenlee was found hiding under a pine tree on Linden Avenue and taken into custody without further incident.

Starz sought to have Greenlee's bond, currently set by District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani at $500,000, reduced to $100,000 Thursday morning, but Pallone refused.

He cited Greenlee's alleged flight from police and the quantity of contraband he is accused of possessing as the reasons.

Greenlee was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison while awaiting formal arraignment Aug. 29 before Westmoreland County Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me