Valley News Dispatch

Police: Drunk Apollo man broke into home, passed out on stranger's couch

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 4:16 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

An Apollo man police say broke into a Parks Township home before drunkenly passing out on the couch will face trespassing charges in court.

Daniel Edward Johns, 37, of North Fourth Street, is charged with a felony count of criminal trespass and a summary count of public drunkenness.

Johns waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Andring in Leechburg Wednesday.

Police say just before 4 a.m. on June 8 they were sent to Lincoln Street in response to a report that a man had broken into a house, was passed out on the couch and would not wake up.

When officer's arrived they found Johns still asleep on the couch, according to court documents.

“It took multiple attempts to wake (Johns) up,” police wrote in court documents.

Once roused, police say Johns was “extremely intoxicated” and that he did not know where he was. Johns agreed to a breath test, according to court documents, which showed his blood alcohol content at 0.213 percent, more than double the state's legal driving limit.

Johns also was wanted on a warrant out of Westmoreland County, according to police.

Johns is free on bond ahead of an as yet unscheduled formal arraignment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

