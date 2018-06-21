Plum man facing drug charges after selling a pound of pot to informant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Plum man is headed to court after police say he sold a pound of marijuana to an informant working with the state Attorney General's Office.

Justin Cody Dunnivan, 29, of McJunkin Road is facing 10 felony counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Dunnivan on Wednesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Inez Zucco.

Police say that on Jan. 13 an informant contacted them to relay he had made an appointment to buy a pound of marijuana from Dunnivan for $3,000.

Officer say in court documents the informant was provided marked bills and told to arrange the purchase.

The informant was picked up by Dunnivan and, according to court documents, told he could also buy marijuana edibles for various prices.

The pair drove to a home on McJunkin Road, which police say Dunnivan entered and, about 16 minutes later, left with a package under his arm.

Police say they met the informant at the original meeting spot and took possession of the alleged drugs and edibles. Officer say in court documents they have tested the evidence and that tests show they are made of marijuana.

Dunnivan is free on his own recognizance ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh.

