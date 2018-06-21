Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Plum man facing drug charges after selling a pound of pot to informant

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 4:16 p.m.
www.weisspaarz.com

Updated 22 minutes ago

A Plum man is headed to court after police say he sold a pound of marijuana to an informant working with the state Attorney General's Office.

Justin Cody Dunnivan, 29, of McJunkin Road is facing 10 felony counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Dunnivan on Wednesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Inez Zucco.

Police say that on Jan. 13 an informant contacted them to relay he had made an appointment to buy a pound of marijuana from Dunnivan for $3,000.

Officer say in court documents the informant was provided marked bills and told to arrange the purchase.

The informant was picked up by Dunnivan and, according to court documents, told he could also buy marijuana edibles for various prices.

The pair drove to a home on McJunkin Road, which police say Dunnivan entered and, about 16 minutes later, left with a package under his arm.

Police say they met the informant at the original meeting spot and took possession of the alleged drugs and edibles. Officer say in court documents they have tested the evidence and that tests show they are made of marijuana.

Dunnivan is free on his own recognizance ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me