Harrison man charged in Brackenridge burglary after child calls 911

A child's call to 911 led to the arrest of a Harrison man who had broken into a Brackenridge home and hit the child's mother with a baseball bat, police said.

Brackenridge Officer Cynthia Busch said in court documents that on June 10 she and Chief Jamie Bock rushed to Morgan Street after a child called 911 to report a man with a gun had broken into the home.

Victims told police they were upstairs when Erick Woods, 20, of Harrison, was seen throwing rocks at their home. When the victims moved from the second floor to the first, the homeowner told police she found Woods inside.

The victim said Woods was yelling and threatened to “blow her head off.”

The woman attempted to defend herself with a baseball bat, but Woods took it from her and hit her in the knee. She said Woods continued to threaten her after hitting her, saying he would kill her, court documents show.

The victim told one of her children to call for police. Woods left when he learned officers were on the way. Police found him in Brackenridge Park, where he refused police orders to stop.

“He then looked at me, smirked, and told me he wasn't getting arrested,” Busch wrote in court documents. “He started to run through the park and toward Tarentum.”

Busch again found Woods in the 700 block of Second Avenue and again attempted to apprehend him, but he once more slipped away, leading Busch and six other officers on a foot chase.

During that chase officers deployed Tasers three times, but Woods' loose clothing prevented the stun guns from working, according to court documents.

Officers eventually cornered Woods behind a residence on Second Avenue and wrestled him to the ground. They once more deployed a Taser and were able to place Woods in custody.

After he was captured, Woods told police he was having trouble breathing and he has asthma. Police took him to Allegheny Valley Hospital for evaluation and he was later released.

Woods has been charged with aggravated assault, burglary, resisting arrest and related charges. Those charges were held for court after a preliminary hearing before district Judge Carolyn Bengel on Wednesday in Brackenridge.

Woods is scheduled for formal arraignment on Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh. He is currently out of police custody.

Woods was arrested in May of 2017 on similar charges .

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.