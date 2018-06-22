Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Apollo woman's child twice found wandering while she slept

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
State police say a woman has, on two occasions, allowed her 2-year-old child to leave their home and wander the streets of Apollo.

Grace Marie Moore, 22, of South Fourth Street, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Moore waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge James Andring in Leechburg.

Police say on March 18 they were responding to a call a child was walking alone on a Apollo side street. When police identified the child's mother and residence, they found the front door wide open, they said in court documents.

Police say Moore told them she was upstairs sleeping and the child downstairs watching television. Officers told her that a child that age requires supervision and cannot be left alone.

Officers say they contacted Children Youth and Family Services to help Moore arrange childcare for her daughter while she slept during the day.

However, on April 2, police say in court documents the child was again seen by a neighbor walking alone on the sidewalk.

The neighbor, according to court documents, brought the child to Moore's home but no one answered the door. Police say that person went inside the home and found Moore asleep.

Officers say that upon learning this wasn't the first time the child had wandered the streets alone, the neighbor called police, who arrested Moore.

Moore is free on bond ahead of an as-yet unscheduled formal arraignment before an Armstrong County judge in Kittanning.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

