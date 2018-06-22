Allegheny Township police: 2-year-old badly beaten by Penn Hills man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Township police say a Penn Hills man beat a 2-year-old child so severely she vomited for days afterwards and looked “like a zombie.”

James Michael Bucci, 32, of Jefferson Road, is charged with aggravated assault of a victim younger than 6 years old, endangering the welfare of children, and related charges.

According to court documents, police received a Childline report from UPMC St. Margaret hospital on Dec. 19 that a 2-year-old brought there appeared to have been struck in the head multiple times.

A CT scan of the victim showed injury to the child's brain.

The next day, Allegheny Township Police Sgt. Dan Uncapher and a representative from the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau went to the victim's home to check on the welfare of two other children living there.

Uncapher said in court documents that Bucci volunteered to speak with them regarding the victim's injuries.

Bucci told police, according to court documents, he had noticed the child was bruised two weeks prior to her hospitalization, but that he didn't know how she came to be injured.

Police say Bucci went on to claim she had received the injuries in the company of her brother, a 3-year-old, and said that when he watches the three children he isn't always present in the room.

Bucci further told police, according to court documents, that the victim's head injuries stemmed from a fall from the couch. Police said Bucci couldn't explain bruises to the child's face.

The child's mother told police Bucci informed her the victim fell off the couch, but she also said the children had never been injured before Bucci moved into the home last September.

After the injuries to the child's head, the victim's mother told police the child vomited for two days and was lethargic. Despite her apparent illness, the mother told police, Bucci repeatedly tried to talk her out of seeking medical care.

According to officials, Bucci left the state after the child was taken to the hospital and charges were filed against him.

Bucci was apparently in Kentucky working at a restaurant, but was arrested and returned to Pennsylvania.

Bucci had a preliminary arraignment Thursday in Allegheny Township before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec. Bucci was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Bucci will again appear before Peck Yakopec for preliminary hearing scheduled for July 3.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.