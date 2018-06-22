Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township police: 2-year-old badly beaten by Penn Hills man

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, June 22, 2018, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Allegheny Township police say a Penn Hills man beat a 2-year-old child so severely she vomited for days afterwards and looked “like a zombie.”

James Michael Bucci, 32, of Jefferson Road, is charged with aggravated assault of a victim younger than 6 years old, endangering the welfare of children, and related charges.

According to court documents, police received a Childline report from UPMC St. Margaret hospital on Dec. 19 that a 2-year-old brought there appeared to have been struck in the head multiple times.

A CT scan of the victim showed injury to the child's brain.

The next day, Allegheny Township Police Sgt. Dan Uncapher and a representative from the Westmoreland County Children's Bureau went to the victim's home to check on the welfare of two other children living there.

Uncapher said in court documents that Bucci volunteered to speak with them regarding the victim's injuries.

Bucci told police, according to court documents, he had noticed the child was bruised two weeks prior to her hospitalization, but that he didn't know how she came to be injured.

Police say Bucci went on to claim she had received the injuries in the company of her brother, a 3-year-old, and said that when he watches the three children he isn't always present in the room.

Bucci further told police, according to court documents, that the victim's head injuries stemmed from a fall from the couch. Police said Bucci couldn't explain bruises to the child's face.

The child's mother told police Bucci informed her the victim fell off the couch, but she also said the children had never been injured before Bucci moved into the home last September.

After the injuries to the child's head, the victim's mother told police the child vomited for two days and was lethargic. Despite her apparent illness, the mother told police, Bucci repeatedly tried to talk her out of seeking medical care.

According to officials, Bucci left the state after the child was taken to the hospital and charges were filed against him.

Bucci was apparently in Kentucky working at a restaurant, but was arrested and returned to Pennsylvania.

Bucci had a preliminary arraignment Thursday in Allegheny Township before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec. Bucci was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Bucci will again appear before Peck Yakopec for preliminary hearing scheduled for July 3.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me