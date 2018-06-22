Kiski Township supervisors to advertise for township manager position

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Township is looking to add a township manager to its municipal employees.

Township supervisors voted 4-0 during a special meeting Friday to advertise to hire a manager to oversee the township's departments and business. Supervisor Michael Bash was absent.

Supervisors Chairman Jack Wilmot said the manager will be in addition to the township's secretary, which he said has become overloaded with work.

“It's too much for her,” he said.

Wilmot said the secretary will still handle things such as answering the phones and payroll, but the manager will take on the duties of overseeing the township's departments, the budget and reporting information to the supervisors.

The township has never had a manager before, but Wilmot said it seems like the right time to add one.

“We're expanding,” he said. “Our township's getting bigger.”

He said with added residents and projects comes more responsibilities for township employees.

Wilmot said the township's population is now just under 5,000. The township is 52 square miles.

No salary has been set for the position. Wilmot said they want to see what kind of qualifications the candidates have before deciding a salary.

The position will be advertised in the state township association magazine.

Wilmot said depending on what the salary ends up being the township may need to raise taxes to help cover the expense, but that hasn't been decided yet.

The township's tax rate is 4 mills right now.

“That's pretty good,” he said. “We're real low.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.