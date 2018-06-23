Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Annual Greek Food Festival in Oakmont, continuing Sunday, is a labor of love

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
The Greek Food Festival held by Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont has drawn people from surrounding communities for 44 years and counting. Held the last full weekend in June, the traditional festival includes Greek food, music and dancing. Four-year-old Maryn Meyer gives a thumbs up to her first tastes of the lamb from a gyro at the Saturday, June 23, event.
The Greek Food Festival held by Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont has drawn people from surrounding communities for 44 years and counting. Held the last full weekend in June, the traditional festival includes Greek food, music and dancing. Lamb kabobs are grilled to perfection by Panagiotis Mikroudis and Raymond Zelizik at the 2018 event on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
The Greek Food Festival held by Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont has drawn people from surrounding communities for 44 years and counting. Held the last full weekend in June, the traditional festival includes Greek food, music and dancing. Matthew Gemperle, volunteers with the Penn Hills Navy Junior ROTC at the gyro station on Saturday, June 23. Members of Navy Junior ROTC volunteer for community service projects.
The Greek Food Festival held by Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Oakmont has drawn people from surrounding communities for 44 years and counting. Held the last full weekend in June, the traditional festival includes Greek food, music and dancing. Chris Aivaliotos shaves lamb for the gyros at the 2018 event on Saturday, June 23. Aivaliotos has been volunteering at the festival for over 20 years.
Preparing food for thousands and entertaining guests at the annual Greek Food Festival in Oakmont is a labor of love and a way of passing down traditions for Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church volunteers.

"We have a nice team that pitches in," said pastry coordinator Joanne Cope. "We start baking in March. It's a social thing, too. It benefits the church and to pass along our traditions to our children."

The 44th annual festival began Friday and continues noon-11 p.m. Sunday along Washington Avenue.

At least 3,000 people are expected to stop by over the three days.

Cope has been involved with it since 1995.

"It just grows every year, and with that growth we learn what we can try to do better," she said.

Volunteer Demetri Lardas prepares the dough for loukoumades, commonly known as honey balls.

"It's a secret recipe," he said. "It's fun. Sometimes a little fast-paced. I think people really like Greek food."

Joanna Papazekos "dances" with loukoumades, a technique handed down by her late grandmother, Arhondia Combitchis, that moves the dough in the fryer.

"We follow these traditions," Papazekos said. "We have our kids work at the festival and teach them these things and share with the community."

Desserts include a variety of baklava, brownies, a walnut cookie called finikia and galatoboureko, a flaky custard treat.

They are served inside the Riverside Landings building. Gyros, pork souvlaki, grape leaves and other items are available in the main tent.

Dinners and other hot foods are in the church's main hall. Dinners stop at 9 p.m. with the patio grill closing at 10 p.m.

Live music starts around 5 p.m. Grecian Odyssey Dancers of East Pittsburgh take the stage around 7 and 8:30 p.m. each night.

Bill and Anna Fabrizi appreciate all that goes into the festivities. The Apollo couple said they've brought family to Greek celebration for years.

"Everything up here is great, no bad choices," Anna Fabrizi said. "Get in line for gyros first."

Volunteer Panagiotis Mikroudis has the same crew cutting and cooking the meats as previous years. He says this time they have better tools and gloves making the operation go smoother.

"Every year, we're looking to improve something," Mikroudis said. "We've been keeping up better (with the demand)."

One of the more popular items is the pork souvlaki, also referred to as a shish kabob.

"Pork's more authentic as far as Greek cuisine," Mikroudis said. "If you went to Greece, every street corner in Athens or any major city will have a kiosk making this.

"You get tired, but it's worth it. It's a good time (on the grill). You're with your friends drinking beer and you make the best of it. This year the rain's holding up for us, and it's not as hot."

Along with food and entertainment, people can learn more about Greek culture and observe religious items on display from the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Monastery.

The festival concludes Sunday night. Organizers said there will be plenty of food options available for latecomers.

Admission and parking are free. No pets are allowed. More information is available at dormitionpgh.org or by calling 412-828-4144.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

