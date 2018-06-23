Fallen tree closes Center New Texas Road in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A road in Plum was closed Saturday afternoon after a large tree came down.

Center-New Texas Road was completely blocked in the 300 block between Palmer and McJunkin roads shortly before 3:30 p.m, according to Allegheny County 911 and police.

No injuries were initially reported, according to 911.

Ron Smith, who lives along Palmer Road, said he heard the tree come down.

“I heard a tree cracking from my house and just before the thud the power went out,” he said. “I knew it wasn't going to come on anytime soon.”

Duquesne Light was reporting about 640 power outages in Plum as of about 4:45 p.m. That was down to about 50 at 6 p.m., but up to 175 shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews at the scene said power would not be restored for hours.

Center-New Texas is closed at Francis and McJunkin and at Palmer Road.

People trying to reach the community center were being redirected to Saltsburg Road as of about 6 p.m.

