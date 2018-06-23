Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fallen tree closes Center New Texas Road in Plum

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Michael Divittorio | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Duquesne Light crews work to repair damage after a tree came down on Center-New Texas Road in Plum on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Duquesne Light crews work to repair damage after a tree came down on Center-New Texas Road in Plum on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Center-New Texas Road was closed at Palmer Road in Plum on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
Center-New Texas Road was closed at Palmer Road in Plum on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

A road in Plum was closed Saturday afternoon after a large tree came down.

Center-New Texas Road was completely blocked in the 300 block between Palmer and McJunkin roads shortly before 3:30 p.m, according to Allegheny County 911 and police.

No injuries were initially reported, according to 911.

Ron Smith, who lives along Palmer Road, said he heard the tree come down.

“I heard a tree cracking from my house and just before the thud the power went out,” he said. “I knew it wasn't going to come on anytime soon.”

Duquesne Light was reporting about 640 power outages in Plum as of about 4:45 p.m. That was down to about 50 at 6 p.m., but up to 175 shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews at the scene said power would not be restored for hours.

Center-New Texas is closed at Francis and McJunkin and at Palmer Road.

People trying to reach the community center were being redirected to Saltsburg Road as of about 6 p.m.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Michael DiVittorio are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Reach DiVittorio at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me