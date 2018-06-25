Crack down on 'boaters under the influence' planned this weekend
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will be out in full force on local waterways checking for boat operators drinking alcohol this weekend as part of "Operation Dry Water."
The enforcement effort will be underway from Friday until Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).
Alcohol is among the contributing factors in recreational boater deaths.
PFBC officers "will be out on the water informing boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators from the water," according to a statement by the agency.
Much like drinking alcohol and operating a motor vehicle, operating a boat while under the influence is illegal and carries penalties including loss of boating privileges, significant fines and imprisonment, according to FBC.
"Operation Dry Water" advises boat operators to not drink alcohol at all when piloting a boat. Boat passengers should not be intoxicated, the agency recommended.
