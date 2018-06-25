Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Crack down on 'boaters under the influence' planned this weekend

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, June 25, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
Boating under the Influence is dangerous and illegal.
Courtesy of PA Fish and Boat Commission
Boating under the Influence is dangerous and illegal.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will be out in full force on local waterways checking for boat operators drinking alcohol this weekend as part of "Operation Dry Water."

The enforcement effort will be underway from Friday until Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

Alcohol is among the contributing factors in recreational boater deaths.

PFBC officers "will be out on the water informing boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators from the water," according to a statement by the agency.

Much like drinking alcohol and operating a motor vehicle, operating a boat while under the influence is illegal and carries penalties including loss of boating privileges, significant fines and imprisonment, according to FBC.

"Operation Dry Water" advises boat operators to not drink alcohol at all when piloting a boat. Boat passengers should not be intoxicated, the agency recommended.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

