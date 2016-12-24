Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Digital projector offers possibilities at reopened Irwin theater
Joe Napsha | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 3:12 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
John Cassandro, general manager of the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, shows off the new Christie digital projector, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. The addition of the projector will allow the theatre to show HD movies, as well as simulcast sporting events and concerts.
For the first time since 2004, operators of The Lamp Theatre in Irwin hope to show new films at the old movie house on Main Street by the end of the year.

The theater recently purchased a $45,000 state-of-the-art digital movie projector.

“We are excited. People have been asking us when we are going to show movies since August 2015,” said John Gdula, president of the theater's board of directors.

“We promised our donors we would do this,” said John Cassandro, The Lamp Theatre's manager, as he looked at the new, 100-pound projector sitting atop an electronic processor, which will screen movies contained on a hard drive.

The digital projector is housed where the old reel-to-reel projector once stood, above the seats in the 79-year-old, 350-seat theater.

For the first movie, Gdula said he would like to show something that would be “meaningful and make sense” to the people who have worked to bring the theater back to life. The Lamp closed in 2004 and reopened after extensive renovations in November 2015.

As for movies the Lamp might show, Cassandro said they have contacted major studios and are sifting through lengthy contracts. The Lamp likely will be an independent movie house because of studio requirements for screening their movies daily, Cassandro said.

The theater needed a digital projector to show recently released movies because studios will no longer produce them on film, said Patrick Corcoran, vice president of the National Association of Theatre Owners, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group. Movies are distributed on hard drives rather than on reels that had to be shipped to theaters.

The Lamp Theatre board will have managerial control of the multi-use performance center for the next 25 years under an agreement approved by Irwin council last week. The lease, which carries a nominal $1 annual fee, takes effect Jan. 1. Irwin owns the building and turned over control of the facility to the theater board in August 2015.

“The borough no longer has to worry about the theater,” Cassandro said.

Mayor Bill Hawley praised the long-term agreement with the Lamp board, which has overseen the facility's renovations.

“The Lamp is one of the best things that have happened to this community,” Hawley told borough officials.

The Lamp board plans to make additional investments into the property, said Cassandro, a borough councilman who abstained from voting on the lease. The board had an earlier agreement giving it the right to operate the theater.

To attract more adult patrons, the board is in the process of obtaining a performing arts liquor license from the state to allow alcohol service during performances.

“We do what we need to do to survive,” Cassandro said.

The board wants to create a walled-in courtyard in a vacant lot adjacent to the Lamp at an estimated cost of $250,000.

A more ambitious plan is to build a two-story brick, 50-foot-by-50-foot performing arts building in the rear of the courtyard. That project has been estimated to cost $1.5 million, Cassandro said.

The theater board is looking for funding from a variety of sources.

“We're looking for a big player, a big corporation that wants to put its name on the side of the building,” Cassandro said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

