Program brings educators together to mentor each other on teaching strategies

Allison Silvestri has taught for 19 years. But sometimes, even the veteran math teacher needs help finding the best strategies to teach her eighth-grade algebra students.

“I can go across the hall to another math class,” she said. “And sometimes we'll call one another in the middle of a class to say, ‘Hey, this isn't working, how did you approach it with your students?' ”

Silvestri said this close working relationship among eighth-grade math teachers at Franklin Regional Middle School grew out of their involvement in professional learning communities, or PLCs: special sessions during the school day for teachers to talk about lessons and share successful teaching strategies. It's a chance for teachers to learn from each other and get advice from someone who knows their students and school environment.

“You can't get that off the internet,” Silvestri said, referring to teaching resources and standardized test preparation guides available online.

PLCs have been part of professional development in the Franklin Regional School District for a decade. It's a way for teachers to improve student achievement by sharing what works in the classroom, Superintendent Jamie Piraino said. Well-supported teachers lead to successful students: Franklin Regional ranks among the top-performing districts in Westmoreland County, with over half of all middle school students achieving proficiency on last year's state math exam.

Researchers at Pittsburgh-based nonprofit ASSET STEM Education outlined the importance of giving teachers the opportunity to learn from each other in a white paper released this month.

Ongoing professional development is valuable not only because it helps teachers learn how to get better at teaching what students need to know for exams, but also because it gives teachers the chance to build confidence needed to push students to go beyond memorizing facts and apply what they learn in the classroom in the real world, according to Cynthia Pulkowski, executive director at ASSET STEM Education.

“You have to help them build confidence to allow students to ask really hard questions,” Pulkowski said. “So we tell teachers that they're learning with the students. It's OK if a student asks a hard question. We'll learn it together.”

Professional development opportunities like the PLCs conducted in Franklin Regional work well for teachers within the same district. And according to teachers like Silvestri, they're also successful when conducted across schools in different districts.

“It's always beneficial to meet and interact with teachers from other school districts to gain unique perspectives that we may be missing in our own school,” Silvestri said. “In the end, it helps us to generate new ideas in moving forward as a math department.”

In 2014, Franklin Regional was one of 38 districts statewide to participate in the “Expanding Excellence School Mentoring Grant program,” which was promoted by former Gov. Tom Corbett's administration. More than a dozen other districts from Western Pennsylvania participated, including Westmoreland's Burrell and Monessen as well as seven in Allegheny County.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration chose not to renew the program after the pilot year, according to Casey Smith, deputy communications director at the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The state does offer several digital and in-person professional development resources to educators.

In the one-year pilot, Franklin Regional used a $25,000 grant for its middle school math teachers to mentor counterparts at Greater Johnstown Middle School, part of a low-performing district in Cambria County, in an effort to help raise test scores. Teachers worked together in joint professional learning community sessions.

Two years later, administrators and teachers in both districts still believe in the program's value.

Greater Johnstown Middle School students showed small improvements on state tests in the year following the collaboration.

While they still have a long way to go toward improving scores, Greater Johnstown Middle School Academic Principal Dino Scarton said participating in the joint-PLC with Franklin Regional was worth it. It allowed his teachers to evaluate the math curriculum and make changes to improve the way they teach.

The experience resulted in real changes to how teacher professional development is conducted in Greater Johnstown.

Like Franklin Regional Middle School, every in-service day at Greater Johnstown schools now includes designated time for teachers to meet in professional learning communities.

“We're now in our second year of implementing it, where every staff member in our district is part of a PLC,” said Scarton, who added that the district is looking into low-cost ways to conduct ongoing teacher training.

But without funding, such as the money the district received through the 2014 state pilot program, putting together extra professional development can be challenging. For example, schools must hire substitute teachers to cover classes if permanent teachers attend training during class time, and hiring outside organizations to train teachers in specific areas like math or engineering can be costly.

According to Jon Perry, Franklin Regional's finance director, the district spent $208,466 on professional development during the 2015-16 school year. This year, the school purchased two new digital professional development programs that increased the professional development spending budget by more than $100,000.

Greater Johnstown administrators were not able to provide figures for professional development spending.

While costly, Piraino said investing in Franklin Regional teachers is worth it.

“It looks at where (students) are, based upon data, and sets strong objectives in place to get them where they need to be so they can succeed,” Piraino said. “When teachers break down the walls between classrooms, the entire system can work together and better meet the needs of kids.”

