Overly's Country Christmas display endures as holiday staple in Mt. Pleasant Township

Admission per car or family van is $18 Friday through Sunday, $15 on other days. Half-price admission is charged Christmas Day, when only the drive-thru display will be open. Details: overlys.com.

Overly's Country Christmas will be open, weather permitting, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Saturday and next Sunday;and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 116 Blue Ribbon Lane, Greensburg.

It takes more than the flip of a switch to bring life to Overly's Country Christmas seasonal light display in Mt. Pleasant Township and get the charity ball rolling.

Those who take the drive-thru tour at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds will see 1 million or more twinkling lights tracing the shapes of reindeer and other holiday figures. It takes a small village — up to 45 volunteers each night — to keep those lights glowing and to operate additional attractions in the nonprofit's walk-through Christmas Village.

Angela Kiger of Monroeville has made annual visits to the Overly's display with her parents, Joe and Nancy Ferguson of Penn Township, and her sister, Colleen Ferguson, since she was a young girl. Now, Kiger and her husband, Bryan, bring their sons — Alex, 12, and Crosby, 3. “Some of the light displays have changed, but for the most part, it's pretty much the same as when I was little. It's kind of a nostalgia thing,” she said.

If they come on a Monday, as they did this year, they're likely to be greeted by Greensburg residents Charlie Feightner, 67, and his wife, Jane, 61, who usually volunteer that day of the week.

Overly's has been part of Jane Feightner's life since her childhood, when she and her family viewed the display at its original location — founder Harry Overly's yard near Armbrust — starting in 1956. She said she and her husband became volunteers at the attraction more than 20 years ago “to give back to the community. We're just trying to do our part. It's hard to get volunteers, especially at Christmastime.”

While volunteers are vital to keep Overly's operating, Executive Director Stephanie Tomasic said the attraction also has developed partnerships to spread the holiday spirit. “It's about being part of the community,” she said.

Overly's Family Moments program allows children from low-income households or with life-threatening illnesses to enjoy the lights display at no charge. Overly's also collects toys, nonperishable pantry items and dry pet food and cat litter for distribution through other local charitable groups.

The Feightners initially helped count admission receipts. Charlie, a retired local bank officer, later switched to accepting payment from the carloads of visitors who enter the attraction and, as part of his community service with the local Kiwanis club, performs a similar function during the county fair that occupies the site one week each August.

“I can hardly say it's work,” he said of his duties at the Overly's gate. “I get to say hello to everyone. It's fun to see the people coming through. Both the kids and adults are excited to get there.”

Jane Feightner, who formerly managed an attorney's office and worked in financial planning at Jeannette's Elliott Co., helps run the Overly's gift shop and order merchandise for it.

“You hardly even get the gift shop closed and you're getting ready for the next year,” she said, noting some items must be ordered in January for the following season. She and other volunteers begin decorating the shop on Labor Day.

The Feightners' daughter, Sue, helped them in the “cookie barn” before work responsibilities ended her involvement. The couple inspired a friend and fellow Kiwanis member, Michael Van Doren, 55, of Greensburg to sign up as a volunteer last year.

Van Doren, who also assists at the county fair and with Tri City Meals on Wheels, said helping at Overly's provides him company on evenings when his wife, Linda, is working at a local retail store.

“I look forward to coming out here every night,” he said. “I'm just doing things wherever they need me.”

When not helping in the kitchen, most times he will be found fueling the bonfire with logs while conversing with visitors, listening to occasional carolers and watching children enjoy a nearby play area that includes a sandbox. “I like hanging out, sitting at the fire and talking to people,” he said. “It's just nice to see them having a good time. It's a family type of place.”

On Wednesdays, Harriet Ellenberger, 73, of Norvelt staffs the grill and supervises high school or college volunteers in the Country Kitchen. “It's nice having the young people there,” she said. ”We get everybody doing a job and move them around a little bit so they can experience everything,” from preparing sandwich buns to serving hot chocolate.

Secretary of the Greater Westmoreland County Labor Council and active in Democratic Party organizations, Ellenberger said she and her late husband, James, leader of his local painter's union, began volunteering at Overly's after James became acquainted with Harry Overly through the latter's management of Greengate Mall.

The pair started by applying paint where needed to Christmas Village buildings. Harriet, who operated her own window treatment business, crafted curtains for the kitchen. Sometimes they would bring along the eight children in their blended family, including three of Harriet's nephews they were raising.

Since her husband's death, in 2009, Harriet has made contributions to Overly's in memory of her spouse, including a miniature barn with a Mail Pouch sign for a model train layout.

A figure was added to represent her husband at work. “Now Jim's there painting the Mail Pouch barn forever,” she said.

