Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Westmoreland

50 years of flight for Unity man
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Private pilot John Marsh, (left),on Unity Township, receives his Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, for 50 years of safe flying, from Wendy Grimm manager of the FAA Allegheny Flight Standards District Office, during a ceremony at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Private pilot John Marsh, (left),on Unity Township, receives his Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, for 50 years of safe flying, from Wendy Grimm manager of the FAA Allegheny Flight Standards District Office, during a ceremony at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pilot John Marsh of Unity Township, addresses a room of friends and family, after receiving his Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration, for 50 years of safe flying, during a ceremony at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

Updated 3 hours ago

John Marsh of Unity has safely landed small planes after losing an engine and after unexpectedly encountering an ice storm at an altitude of 6,000 feet.

His wife, Pat, also a pilot and often his passenger, attested to the skills and attention Marsh brings when he flies their Van's Aircraft RV-9A two-seater out of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity — on trips as far away as Glacier National Park in Montana. “He's a very cautious pilot and very meticulous with his flying,” she said. “I have so appreciated that over the years.”

Marsh's first solo flight was in a Cessna 172 in 1966, not far from his childhood home of Warren, Ohio. Since then, he's safely logged more than 800 hours of flight time for either business or pleasure. He celebrated that 50-year milestone Thursday, when he received the Federal Aviation Administration's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award while surrounded by family and friends at the Unity airport. He joined nearly 4,000 pilots who have earned the award — named for aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur — by “practicing and promoting safe aircraft flight operations” for at least half a century.

“This is such a special honor,” said Marsh, 71. “I'm getting this for something I've enjoyed doing.”

“For someone to fly 50 years without an accident is an accomplishment in itself, and John has flown long distances,” said Latrobe native Bob Downs, who recommended Marsh for the award after training him more than a decade ago to fly using instrument readings when conditions limit visual references.

“You can fly in the clouds without being able to see the ground,” Marsh said, but added, “Flying is not very forgiving. You have to stay on top of it or it will bite you.”

As required by regulations, Marsh practices instrument-guided approaches for a landing every six months and must pass a biennial physical exam.

Marsh picked up his love of aviation from his mother, Marie. She piloted World War II military planes on non-combat flights as a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) and continued to fly until age 55, piloting customers for a company that designed steel-making equipment.

“I remember being able to stand up in the back seat of the Cessna she flew,” Marsh said of his childhood. “She was an excellent pilot. She would fly with me when I took my lessons,”

Now semi-retired from operating a machine shop, Marsh has found flying a small plane to be a convenient way to connect with clients in other regions.

“I can be down to Charlotte (N.C.) in the morning, have lunch and be back here in the afternoon,” he said. “You couldn't do that driving, and you couldn't do that flying commercial.”

Marsh's lifelong passion shows no sign of dimming.

“I enjoy every flight. I continue to fly as often as possible,” he said. He recently hopped in his plane to attend a Christmas party in Connellsville. “It's only 10 minutes by airplane,” he noted.

For the past few summers, he and his wife have made trips to a fly-in convention for aircraft enthusiasts in Oshkosh, Wis. Next year's flight plan might take them to Arizona or New Mexico.

Marsh said one of his most special flights occurred in April, when he escorted a veteran who had flown a P-51 Mustang fighter plane in World War II from Florida to visit the national World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. His wife provided the same service for the couple's friend and WASP veteran Florence “Shutsy” Reynolds of Connellsville.

“It's a privilege. It makes you feel good,” said Marsh, who does his part to inspire the next generation of pilots.

Former colleague Steve Semnisky of Latrobe thanked Marsh for providing four of his grandchildren rides in his airplane. Two years later, one of them, Ricky Fisher of Latrobe, now 15, “still talks about it all the time,” Semnisky said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.