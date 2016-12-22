Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Penn Township budget includes raises, funding for new position
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Penn Township finalized its $8.5 million 2017 budget this week, keeping property taxes at 14.7 mills for the 12th year in a row.

The budget includes a 2 percent raise for the township's non-union employees. There are fewer than 10 such employees, including the police chief, manager and public works director.

The budget has one new line item, $60,000 for a new full-time administrative support position. Commissioners plan to fill that position soon, commission Chairman Edward Sullivan said.

The township is in the midst of negotiating a new contract for its police officers. The old one expires at the end of the year.

The budget assumes officers will get the same raises they would have under the old contract, but that could change because discussions are ongoing, Sullivan said.

Taxes and other revenue sources won't be enough to balance the budget, so the township will use $220,824 from its reserves to close the gap, leaving an estimated $1.5 million left in the coffers by the end of 2017.

Township manager Alex Graziani praised commissioners for their work during a difficult but productive year.

“This will go down as one of Penn Township's most challenging years,” he said.

Commissioners spent much of the year working on a much-delayed zoning ordinance, an issue that has become entangled with Apex Energy's efforts to build gas well pads around the township.

A settlement this month allowed Apex to build two of the proposed pads. The township agreed to hold hearings on four more, prompting a $300 million state and federal lawsuit brought by Apex against the township for previously rejecting the construction.

The settlement has irked Penn Township residents. Three spoke at Monday's meeting, opposing the pads.

Gene Meyers said he would fight to see the commissioners voted out of office if the pads are built.

“We've come through a dark time here, and for some of us it's still going to be dark,” he said. “It's politics, you are elected officials, and you will be held accountable.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

