Westmoreland

Unsold Christmas trees won't go to waste
Jamie Martines | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 6:54 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Christmas trees and wreaths rest inside Laurel Nursery Garden Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, four days before Christmas.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Christmas trees rest inside Laurel Nursery Garden Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, four days before Christmas.

About 20 years ago, the Jason Wilkinson Nursery in Armbrust had no problem selling about 2,000 Christmas trees each year.

That's not the case anymore.

After starting sales the day after Thanksgiving with 600 trees, owner Jason Wilkinson expects to have about 50 trees leftover this Christmas.

“As the years progressed, we've seen the drop off in sales,” said Wilkinson, whose family has been in the tree business since 1932.

The situation is similar at Latrobe's Laurel Nursery/Garden Center. Owner Ken Heese started the season with 500 trees. He estimated that about 30 will go unsold.

Leftover trees will be sent to the chipper and turned into mulch, Wilkinson and Heese said. But even trees that find homes for the holidays ultimately meet a similar fate.

In Allegheny and West‑moreland counties, residents can drop off used Christmas trees at various locations for free, beginning Monday. Like the unsold trees, used trees are turned into mulch that is used to line flowerbeds, walking paths and trails.

Lining trails helps prevent erosion and keeps them in good condition for foot traffic, said Andrew Baechle, director of Allegheny County parks.

Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling has organized Christmas tree recycling efforts for about 20 years. Program director Natalie Reese estimated that about 1,500 trees are recycled each year.

Allegheny County last year recycled more than 2,300 trees.

About 25 million Christmas trees were sold nationwide in 2015, with a retail value of more than $1 billion, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. The industry trade group ranks Pennsylvania among the country's top growers of Christmas trees, with the state coming in fourth behind Oregon, North Carolina and Michigan. Nearby Indiana County has been called the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World” for its concentration of Christmas tree farms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that Pennsylvania keeps a yearly inventory of more than 10 million Christmas trees. About 10 percent of those trees are harvested each year, according to the most recent figures.

Christmas came early to Wilkinson's nursery, with tree sales peaking the weekend after Thanksgiving. Laurel sold the most trees during the second weekend of December.

But Heese recalled a time when shoppers intentionally waited until Christmas Eve to deck the halls. While that tradition has faded over the past two decades, there's still hope for trees left on the lot.

“At this point, it's the guys who are in trouble because they didn't do what the wife told them,” Heese said.

Other last-minute Christmas tree shoppers might look to score a lower price or were just too busy to get into the holiday spirit any earlier.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.

