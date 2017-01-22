North Huntingdon couple hopes to breathe life into former Oakhurst Tea Room

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Huntingdon couple who have worked in Norwin-area restaurants for several years fulfilled a dream of owning a business by purchasing a landmark Somerset County eatery near state parks and ski resorts.

Dustin and Melissa Cherock took ownership of the Oakhurst Tea Room, located about 10 miles east of Donegal along Route 31, from fourth-generation owners James and Lori DePhillips in December. They expect to have the restaurant, renamed the Oakhurst Grille & Event Center, reopened around Feb. 1.

The Cherocks purchased the 500-seat restaurant with three banquet facilities and a full-scale bakery and catering building for $440,000. The liquor license and other considerations added to the total cost, said Melissa Cherock, who manages the club at the Fairmont-Hahntown Fire Department in North Huntingdon.

Dustin Cherock, who had worked at Cafe Supreme in Irwin and at King's Restaurant, will be the co-owner and manager of the new Oakhurst Grille. He worked for U.S. Steel Corp. in Pittsburgh for 11 years in information technology but lost his job in June 2016 when the steel-maker was downsizing, he said.

The couple have been busy the past month extensively remodeling the restaurant with new floors and lighting. The restaurant need updates, and the couple wanted to build a new lounge with a 20-seat bar, Dustin Cherock said.

“We just want to bring it a few decades into the future,” he said.

Ernest Baker; his sister, Jean Spangler; and their parents opened the restaurant in July 1933 at the end of Prohibition. According to family history, Oakhurst became known the “tea room” for serving gentlemen customers a special tea — illegal liquor — in teapots. The restaurant grew from all-you-can-eat chicken and waffle dinners for 50 cents to its popular smorgasbord.

The Cherocks plan to be open six days a week, like the previous owners, and will offer traditional American fare while keeping popular features such as the smorgasbord, seafood buffet and Sunday brunch, Dustin Cherock said. The full-scale bakery will continue operations.

They inherited 40 employees, and “we plan to keep all of them,” he added.

Melissa Cherock said it is encouraging that they have booked parties and weddings for this year: “We're filling up for 2017.”

They are counting on retaining the Oakhurst Tea Room's traditional clientele, as well as bus tour clients. The Cherocks said they want to capture some business from skiers at nearby Hidden Valley and Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Dustin Cherock said they would like to add a pavilion for live music and cabins for overnight guests to the 8-acre property.

“We're excited,” he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.