Ski slopes open at Laurel Mountain resort after 11-year hiatus

The resort remained open until 1989, when aging infrastructure and local competition led to the decision to end operations. Several attempts to reopen it over the years failed.

In 1963, R.K. Mellon and his sister, Sarah Scaife, gifted the ski area to the state, creating Laurel Mountain State Park.

In 1952, the first large commercial system was operational at Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel, another Schneider‐designed slope. Laurel Mountain's new installation bested those early “snow-making machines” by covering four slopes over a 285-foot vertical drop.

According to the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, an early ski shop employee told of a Maryland engineer, Howard Head, who tested his prototypes for an aluminum ski on Laurel's slopes, leading to the creation of the first metal ski in 1949. Head's ski revolutionized not only ski design and manufacturing but also the way people skied.

After a quiet period during World War II, the resort was opened to the general public with several new trails.

Laurel Mountain opened in 1939 as a private club for Pennsylvania's elite. The slopes were designed by European skiing legend Johann “Hannes” Schneider, a renowned Austrian ski guide and inventor of the Arlberg Method, the basis of modern alpine ski technique.

Regular winter season hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Slopes will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, and noon to 9 p.m. Christmas Day.

Ed Theis was antsy Wednesday morning as he waited for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen Laurel Mountain Ski Resort to skiers and snowboarders in Ligonier Township after an 11-year hiatus.

“Man, I am really stoked about this ... getting another run down Lower Wildcat after so long. I really can't wait,” said Theis, 58, a retired painter from Mt. Pleasant.

He and his wife, Karen, longtime season pass holders at the resort before it closed after the 2004-05 season, were looking forward to another run Wednesday and many more ahead.

“We've always loved it here. It's just beautiful up here, as you can see today, and it's a little, nice cozy resort. We're so happy to have it back up and running again,” Karen Theis said. “And it will be really great for the economy around Ligonier as well.”

After Bob Nutting, chairman of the resort, along with nearby Seven Springs and Hidden Valley resorts, clipped the decorative ribbon with state and local officials during a drum roll, more than a dozen skiers and snowboarders took the official first run down the slopes.

Twenty minutes later, after the new, state-of-the-art quad chair lift carried them back to the mountaintop, Ed Theis gave Lower Wildcat two thumbs-up.

“Wow... that was great. It had a few chicken heads (small ice chunks) on it, but it's still Lower Wildcat and worth the trip,” Ed said.

Officials gathered at the resort near the Somerset County border to celebrate Seven Springs Mountain Resort, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation of Natural Resources, completing an extensive multi-year renovation of the facility.

Once known as “The Ski Capital of Pennsylvania,” Laurel Mountain is located within Laurel Mountain State Park and boasts the highest vertical drop on the Laurel Ridge at 761 feet, and one of the steepest in the state, Lower Wildcat.

The resort was upgraded in the past year with $6.5 million from the state. The upgrades include a modern ski lift, significant improvements to the trails, snow-making equipment and nearly double the snow-making capacity from a new pond with a 27 million-gallon capacity.

“We couldn't be more proud to bring some of the most challenging terrain in the commonwealth back to the region's skiers and snowboarders,” Nutting said.

Nutting said he believes the resort will boost tourism in the Laurel Highlands, and with its sister resorts, Seven Springs and Hidden Valley, will add another signature slope to create a three-mountain snowsports destination.

“It gives people just one extra reason to come and spend some time in the Laurel Highlands, and we're excited about it,” Nutting said.

Nutting, who had skied Laurel Mountain before it closed in 2005, said he's a fan of the slopes and managed to take a test run himself before the opening ceremony.

“It's long been known as one of the steepest slopes in the entire East, and I can tell you it's still absolutely one of the best. It's great to be part of bringing your mountain back to life,” he said.

Nutting said designers widened Upper Wildcat, Innsbruck and Upper Broadway runs, and regraded Ski Top and Deer Path.

Laurel Lodge at the mountain's summit was completely renovated and features an expansive heated concrete terrace and staircase, an outdoor fireplace for skiers to get warm and enjoy the scenery, a retail shop, ski services center and snowsports school. Food and drinks are offered on both levels.

Retired U.S. Steel Corp. chairman John P. Surma of Upper St. Clair said he learned to ski at Laurel Mountain in the 1960s. He came out for the opening with his son.

“I can tell you firsthand Lower Wildcat is still very steep. And Broadway, with the improvements, is just great,” Surma said.

Ligonier Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas said he believes the reopening will invigorate the local economy.

“I knew one day all those letters we wrote the state would pay off. I still feel like I have to pinch myself to make sure it's happening right now,” he said.

Bellas, who turns 72 years old today, said the reopening “is like a combined birthday and Christmas present for me.”

“I can't wait to get out of this mayor's uniform and get into my ski patrol gear back on and head down the mountain again myself,” he said.