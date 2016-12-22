Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant Area School District lauded by nonprofit
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant Area School District was recognized as a Common Sense Certified District this week by the nonprofit Common Sense Education, which works to help educators prepare students to stay safe while using technology in the classroom and at home.

The district is one of two in the state to achieve district-wide certification for the 2016-17 school year. This is the second year in a row that Mt. Pleasant has achieved district-wide certification.

“We better teach our kids these lessons on how to be safe if we're going to be using technology in classrooms,” said Ken Williams, Mt. Pleasant's director of student services and technology integration.

To prepare students to use the technology they will need to succeed in college and in the workforce, the district is working to give students more opportunities to use online and digital learning tools in the classroom. But using resources like the Internet and mobile technology could also pose risks. Common Sense Education cites cyber bullying, privacy lapses and uncertainty about which information to trust online as common challenges students are likely to encounter.

Four Mt. Pleasant teachers participated in the online training. They will work with teachers and students at all six buildings across the district.

Montour School District also received district-wide certification for the current school year.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.

