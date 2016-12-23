Greensburg attorney Silvis seeks judicial seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg lawyer Jim Silvis announced this week he again will run for a judge seat on Westmoreland County's Court of Common Pleas.

Silvis, 41, of Unity is a Republican who has practiced law since 2001. He is a partner in O'Connell & Silvis and serves as a part-time attorney in the county solicitor's office.

Silvis ran unsuccessfully for judge in 2015. He now seeks to fill the vacancy left by the death of Judge Debra Pezze.

“My diverse experiences practicing law have demonstrated that our legal system's primary purpose is to serve the public. Whether it's protecting people's rights, resolving disputes or keeping us safe, people are the focus,” Silvis said in a release. “It is essential that our Common Pleas Court judges ensure that all people before them are treated with respect, given the opportunity to be heard and treated fairly.”

Silvis said he will cross file and run in May's Republican and Democratic primaries.

He is a graduate of Hempfield Area Senior High School, the University of Virginia and the University of Michigan law school.