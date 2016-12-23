Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg attorney Silvis seeks judicial seat

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 6:18 p.m.

Greensburg lawyer Jim Silvis announced this week he again will run for a judge seat on Westmoreland County's Court of Common Pleas.

Silvis, 41, of Unity is a Republican who has practiced law since 2001. He is a partner in O'Connell & Silvis and serves as a part-time attorney in the county solicitor's office.

Silvis ran unsuccessfully for judge in 2015. He now seeks to fill the vacancy left by the death of Judge Debra Pezze.

“My diverse experiences practicing law have demonstrated that our legal system's primary purpose is to serve the public. Whether it's protecting people's rights, resolving disputes or keeping us safe, people are the focus,” Silvis said in a release. “It is essential that our Common Pleas Court judges ensure that all people before them are treated with respect, given the opportunity to be heard and treated fairly.”

Silvis said he will cross file and run in May's Republican and Democratic primaries.

He is a graduate of Hempfield Area Senior High School, the University of Virginia and the University of Michigan law school.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.