Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland officials to receive pay raises
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Westmoreland County government officials will ring in the new year with pay raises.

The extra pay for commissioners and row officers is considered a cost-of-living increase and will amount to about 1.34 percent raises to their annual salaries, officials said.

“I would vote no on raising my salary, if there was a vote,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli, who is completing her first year in office.

The Democrat will see her yearly pay increase to $80,429. As chairwoman of the board of commissioners, she earns about $2,800 more than Commissioners Ted Kopas and Charles Anderson.

The raise means Cerilli will earn an extra $1,060 next year. It's money she said she won't keep.

“I will donate it to the Faith in Action program at the United Way,” Cerilli said.

Raises are determined by changes to the consumer price index calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Commissioners in the late 1990s granted all county elected officials raises and enacted a plan for subsequent yearly cost-of-living increases based on the CPI index. As a result, raises some years have been as high as 5 percent. Last year, the county's elected officials did not receive raises.

“I think they did it right,” Controller Jeffrey Balzer said. “I think it's fair.”

Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline said he will donate the extra cash in his paycheck to charity.

“I'm happy to get any type of raise. A lot of people don't get raises,” Kline said.

Most of the county's more than 1,800 workers will receive raises next year as part of union contracts, including about 900 members of the Service Employees International Union and Healthcare Pennsylvania, who this month agreed on a four-year labor deal with the county that grants them 1.5 percent raises in 2017.

Commissioners have not decided if the county's more than 400 nonunion workers will receive pay increases. Nonunion workers last year did not receive raises but instead were given small bonuses.

Meanwhile, the 1,200 retirees who receive benefits from the county's retirement fund will receive 0.3 percent cost-of-living raises next year, Balzer said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.