Westmoreland officials to receive pay raises

Westmoreland County government officials will ring in the new year with pay raises.

The extra pay for commissioners and row officers is considered a cost-of-living increase and will amount to about 1.34 percent raises to their annual salaries, officials said.

“I would vote no on raising my salary, if there was a vote,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli, who is completing her first year in office.

The Democrat will see her yearly pay increase to $80,429. As chairwoman of the board of commissioners, she earns about $2,800 more than Commissioners Ted Kopas and Charles Anderson.

The raise means Cerilli will earn an extra $1,060 next year. It's money she said she won't keep.

“I will donate it to the Faith in Action program at the United Way,” Cerilli said.

Raises are determined by changes to the consumer price index calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Commissioners in the late 1990s granted all county elected officials raises and enacted a plan for subsequent yearly cost-of-living increases based on the CPI index. As a result, raises some years have been as high as 5 percent. Last year, the county's elected officials did not receive raises.

“I think they did it right,” Controller Jeffrey Balzer said. “I think it's fair.”

Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline said he will donate the extra cash in his paycheck to charity.

“I'm happy to get any type of raise. A lot of people don't get raises,” Kline said.

Most of the county's more than 1,800 workers will receive raises next year as part of union contracts, including about 900 members of the Service Employees International Union and Healthcare Pennsylvania, who this month agreed on a four-year labor deal with the county that grants them 1.5 percent raises in 2017.

Commissioners have not decided if the county's more than 400 nonunion workers will receive pay increases. Nonunion workers last year did not receive raises but instead were given small bonuses.

Meanwhile, the 1,200 retirees who receive benefits from the county's retirement fund will receive 0.3 percent cost-of-living raises next year, Balzer said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.