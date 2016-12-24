Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Social service agencies given $1M infusion
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 3:12 p.m.

Westmoreland County social service agencies received nearly $1 million in federal funding this week to provide housing programs for mentally ill and homeless clients.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants are part of a $100 million allocation the federal agency approved to service providers throughout Pennsylvania.

In Westmoreland, grants will fund permanent supportive housing efforts that target homeless people and families.

“We all have waiting lists. If we didn't get the funding from HUD, we wouldn't be able to function at the level we're at,” said Tay Waltonbaugh, executive director of Westmoreland Community Action.

The group received grants to operate 23 housing units in various locations in the county and 11 in Greensburg. In all, Westmoreland County has just 58 beds for homeless residents, according to Waltonbaugh.

“That's the biggest issue we have; there aren't enough beds for a county of our size. We should probably have four times more,” Waltonbaugh said. “Some counties our size have 200 to 250 beds.”

Dan Carney, director of the Union Mission in Latrobe, said the money will help his program reduce or eliminate time clients are homeless by placing them into independent-living apartments and providing community resources and on-site counseling to help them become self-sufficient.

“These interventions reduce homelessness, preserve self-worth and provide a better array of options for people lacking safe, affordable housing,” Carney said.

The federal grants will enable more homeless people to receive services, said Bill Leech, director of the Connect Inc. housing programs for mentally ill clients and the homeless in Greensburg and in the Mon Valley.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

