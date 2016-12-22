Property taxes hold in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville's streak of not raising property taxes has reached a full decade, with a final vote on the 2017 municipal budget.

Council in late 2006 adopted a new budget that included a 1-mill tax hike to the current rate of 12.15 mills.

Mayor Bob Brooks credited the municipality's measured-but-steady growth.

“We've had slow (residential) growth, about 1 to 3 percent annually,” Brooks said. “Our feeling is that the cost of government shouldn't go up more than the cost of inflation unless you add a lot of new services.”

Brooks said the municipality has added facilities over the years, taken care of existing properties and kept staff numbers relatively constant.

“By doing that, our costs go up about on par with inflation each year,” he said. “So if we have that 1 to 3 percent growth in homes, it covers that increase.”

Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to adopt a $13.5-million budget for 2017. Councilman David Perry was absent.

Expenditures have nearly doubled since the $7.9-million budget in 2007, which included a tax hike.

Commercial development along the Route 22 corridor has helped, Council President Joan Kearns said.

“The municipality doesn't get all that much from new homes or new businesses, but it's enough that we can be in a sustainable situation,” she said. “Our directors have always had the guidance from us to be frugal and yet keep everything in the municipality on an even keel.”

Murrysville's financial picture and the static tax rate are indicative of a healthy community. Another positive indicator is the annual growth in the municipality's earned income revenue, according to Chief Administrator Jim Morrison.“The earned-income revenue line item is almost twice as much as the real estate tax revenue line item,” Morrison said. “Where real estate tax is projected to increase by less than 2 percent, the earned income is projected to increase at more than 3 percent.”

Real estate revenue represents 35 percent of revenues and earned income represents 44 percent of revenues.

Brooks said towns that get into “explosive growth” are the ones that often end up with problems.

“That's part of the reason we don't promote ‘big-box'-type stores coming to town,” he said. “It's mostly a town for the town. Route 22 is a slight exception, but that doesn't really tax our infrastructure. I think that's where we're lucky.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.