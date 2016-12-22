North Huntingdon officials to receive bump in pay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon's top administrative officials will get a raise of about 3 percent next year.

Township commissioners this week approved the pay increases, with John Shepherd, township manager, remaining the top-paid administrator at a salary of $106,412, with his assistant, Michael Turley, at $80,113.

Andrew Blenko, planning and zoning director, will receive $105,181; Ryan Fonzi, assistant planning director, $61,991; and Tom McGuire, zoning officer and building inspector, $58,179.

In the public works department, Richard Albert, director, will be paid $76,431 next year and his assistant, Tab Fyock, will receive $67,362. Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Miller will be paid $66,173 in 2017.

Part-time seasonal employees and interns will continue to receive $10 per hour, the same rate as school crossing guards.

The salary for Lt. Rod Mahinske, who has been leading the police department since former chief Andrew Lisiecki was fired in September, is set in the township's contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, Shepherd said.

In another employee-related matter, the commissioners tabled a vote on the approval of the township's new four-year agreement with the union representing about 45 public works employees, administrative personnel and police dispatchers, to resolve concerns over language regarding responses to declared emergencies.

Commissioner Richard Gray said the existing language should be revised because it requires township officials to meet with officials of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees to explain the situation. It may not be feasible to conduct such a meeting amid an emergency and the township can't require AFSCME representatives to meet with representatives from North Huntingdon.

That language should be eliminated from the contract and the union members given the right to vote on the revised agreement, Gray said.

If that language is retained in the contract, it could make the department directors' job more difficult.

In other matters, commissioners unanimously approved plans for 28 single-family lots in the Hollybrook housing project off Clay Pike and Farview Drive, despite concerns from nearby residents over traffic safety issues and stormwater runoff.

The plans presented by F&H Property Development LLC of Wexford, which is developing the 20.3-acre site for Robinson-based Maronda Homes Inc., came under fire because of concerns that drivers entering Clay Pike from the housing project would not be able to see oncoming traffic in time to avoid an accident. The planning commission on Dec. 5 recommended denying the plan because of a perceived history of accidents and speeding on Clay Pike.

Westmoreland County, which owns the road, had given the developer approval in October for the access road onto Clay Pike because it met sight line requirements, Blenko said.

Jennifer Kassimer, whose parents live adjacent to the proposed housing project, said the developer failed to show adequate drainage and did not provide proof of obtaining easements that would allow runoff from a retention pond to cross adjacent properties.

Maronda Homes agreed to place a larger pipe under the driveway at the home of Kassimer's parents, James and Marianne Houck, to improve drainage. They do not want to have the topography of their driveway changed, Kassimer said.

“We're very leery of their promises, Kassimer said.

Commissioner Anthony Martino said he agreed with other commissioner about their concerns of having a school bus stop along Clay Pike to pick up students because of traffic on that road.

“There's going to be an accident there with the kids and the school bus,” Martino said.

Bruce E. Dice, township solicitor, warned commissioners they could not reject the plan over concerns about safety on the road because the township does not own it and the county already granted a permit for accessing the site from Clay Pike.

“You're not going to win that argument” if the developer sues the township, Dice said.

If commissioners rejected the housing plan, they must cite which ordinance would be violated, he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.