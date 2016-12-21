Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Rostraver man's appeal denied in bludgeoning, stabbing death
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
A Rostraver man's guilty plea to first-degree murder last year in the bludgeoning death of his sister's boyfriend will stand, a Westmore­land County judge ruled Wednesday.

The decision by Judge Rita Hathaway came in response to allegations made by Billy Ray Boggs, who contended in an appeal he wrote without the help of a lawyer that his previous attorney should not have allowed him to plead guilty due to an undefined mental issue.

Boggs, 51, was accused of the March 2015 murder of Thomas Guercio. During a lengthy guilty plea hearing last year, Boggs told Hathaway he intervened when Guercio, 35, of Jeannette beat his sister with a pipe wrench. Boggs claimed he used a hammer to bludgeon Guercio in the head and later stabbed him in the chest after realizing he was still alive. Boggs said the next day, he wrapped Guercio's body in a tarp and threw it down a hillside near Kittanning, Armstrong County.

Hathaway said there was no indication that Boggs, who is serving life in prison without parole, suffered from any mental infirmities. He properly answered a series of questions from defense attorney Brian Aston and the judge during last year's hearing, she said.

“Defendant appeared cogent at the guilty plea hearing and thoroughly and rationally answered all questions directed toward him by his counsel and the court,” Hathaway wrote.

In Boggs' appeal, he contended Aston also failed to investigate several potential defenses, including Boggs' claim that he used justifiable deadly force to defend himself in his home.

In a 19-page opinion, Hathaway said Boggs revealed no evidence about any additional defenses during his hearing.

“Defendant's own statements also undermined a possible self-defense claim as he testified that Guercio was still alive after defendant's first attack ...,” Hathaway wrote.

The judge referred to a statement from Boggs when he was asked why he had decided to plead guilty. According to a transcript from hearing, Boggs told the judge he did not want to fight the charges because he faced other parole violations that likely would keep him jailed for the rest of his life. He called his life sentence in the murder case his “retirement fund.”

Police said Boggs confessed to killing Guercio two months after his body was discovered.

Detectives contended police identified Boggs as a potential suspect after he and his sister went to the courthouse to seek a protection from abuse order against Guercio, whose family had reported him missing several days earlier.

County Detective Robert Weaver testified during the guilty plea hearing that the investigation led police to search trash from the Boggs home, where they found bloody shirts, pillowcases and a cap identified as Guercio's.

Detectives eventually searched the home and later tracked down Billy Ray Boggs in Ross, Allegheny County, where police were holding him as a suspect in a burglary case.

