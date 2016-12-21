Franklin Regional band wins spot in inauguration parade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By this time next month, Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members can boast that they've marched in both the Rose Bowl Parade and the inaugural parade for a U.S. president.

The Franklin Regional band will represent Pennsylvania in the parade following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Band director Kevin Pollock submitted an application in October to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

“We submitted parade videos, a resume for the band and letters of recommendation,” Pollock said. “Then after the election, the committee meets and gets input from the winning (political) candidate, and they select one unit from each state. It doesn't have to be a band; it can be a Boy Scout troop or an organization.”

Superintendent Jamie Piraino said the band's selection is a testament to the music program's continued excellence, which over the years has seen its members march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; former Gov. Ed Rendell's inauguration parade; St. Patrick's Day parades in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.; the National Cherry Blossom Parade; the Kentucky Derby Parade and multiple trips to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

“I am excited for the once-in-a-lifetime experience that our band members will have,” Piraino said.

Pollock thought the band was on solid footing with a parade tune, as this year's nautical-themed halftime show included the Navy's official march, “Anchors Aweigh.”

“Little did I know, we weren't permitted to play any of the military songs — those are reserved for the military bands,” Pollock said.

Luckily, the band has practiced a swing-band arrangement of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” a few times.

“But we've got a lot of work to do between now and Jan. 20 to get it where it needs to be,” Pollock said.

With no scheduled fundraisers and a short turnaround between now and the inauguration, band parents are being asked to help fund the trip. Pollock said he is excited for the 200 students in the band and band front.

“I know they're excited,” he said. “I'm proud to have them headed to the capital to represent Pennsylvania.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.