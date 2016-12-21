Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Westmoreland

Franklin Regional band wins spot in inauguration parade
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted photo
The Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band will represent Pennsylvania at President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration parade. Above, band members take part in the 127th annual Tournament of Roses Parade.
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
The Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band will represent Pennsylvania at President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration parade in January. Above, the band marches along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Getty Images
President-elect Donald Trump tosses a ÔMake America Great AgainÕ hat into the crowd while speaking Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the Dow Chemical Hangar in Baton Rouge, La.

Updated 6 hours ago

By this time next month, Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band members can boast that they've marched in both the Rose Bowl Parade and the inaugural parade for a U.S. president.

The Franklin Regional band will represent Pennsylvania in the parade following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Band director Kevin Pollock submitted an application in October to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

“We submitted parade videos, a resume for the band and letters of recommendation,” Pollock said. “Then after the election, the committee meets and gets input from the winning (political) candidate, and they select one unit from each state. It doesn't have to be a band; it can be a Boy Scout troop or an organization.”

Superintendent Jamie Piraino said the band's selection is a testament to the music program's continued excellence, which over the years has seen its members march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; former Gov. Ed Rendell's inauguration parade; St. Patrick's Day parades in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.; the National Cherry Blossom Parade; the Kentucky Derby Parade and multiple trips to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade.

“I am excited for the once-in-a-lifetime experience that our band members will have,” Piraino said.

Pollock thought the band was on solid footing with a parade tune, as this year's nautical-themed halftime show included the Navy's official march, “Anchors Aweigh.”

“Little did I know, we weren't permitted to play any of the military songs — those are reserved for the military bands,” Pollock said.

Luckily, the band has practiced a swing-band arrangement of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” a few times.

“But we've got a lot of work to do between now and Jan. 20 to get it where it needs to be,” Pollock said.

With no scheduled fundraisers and a short turnaround between now and the inauguration, band parents are being asked to help fund the trip. Pollock said he is excited for the 200 students in the band and band front.

“I know they're excited,” he said. “I'm proud to have them headed to the capital to represent Pennsylvania.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.