Turnpike work on hold during holiday season
Updated 23 hours ago
All road work on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will cease starting Friday morning to accommodate holiday travelers.
From 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. on Jan. 2, all lanes will be open to traffic, except in the case of emergencies, the turnpike commission said.
Roughly 4.55 million vehicles are expected to travel on the turnpike's 550 miles of roads during the holiday. Friday and Dec. 27-30 are expected to be the busiest travel days.
In PennDOT's District 12, which covers Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, construction and maintenance work that impacts traffic has wrapped up for the winter, though some projects involving off-road work will continue, spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said.
In PennDOT's District 11, which covers Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, most traffic restrictions will cease from Friday to Dec. 26, and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, spokesman Steve Cowan said.