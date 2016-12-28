Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg YMCA open to public New Year's Day
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:39 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
A LED sign on the front exterior of the YMCA in Greensburg on Dec. 10, 2015. The YMCA is one of two buildings grandfathered in when the city banned LED signs farther than 1,000 feet from Route 30 in 2013.

The Greensburg YMCA will be free and open to the public Jan. 1 for people who want to hit the gym and get an early start on their New Year's resolutions.

Facilities will be open 6 a.m. to noon, including to non-members, according to Greensburg YMCA CEO George O'Brien.

The facility has had free New Year's promotions before, but they're not annual events, O'Brien said.

The Greensburg YMCA has spent millions of dollars renovating its century-old building inside and out. That includes improvements to the masonry and porch, replaced windows and a renovated pool area.

“We've done so many renovations, we wanted to open our doors,” O'Brien said.

Westmoreland County's other YMCAs, The Regional Family YMCA of Laurel Highlands in Mt. Pleasant and the Ligonier Valley YMCA, will be closed New Year's Day.

All three locations, however, will waive fees for new members who sign up in January. Memberships in Greensburg range from $16.25 a month for youths to $57.50 for family plans. Fees for joining usually range from $25 to $100, depending on membership type.

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh will open 11 of its 15 locations free to the public for limited hours Jan. 1. More information can be found online at ymcaofpittsburgh.org.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

