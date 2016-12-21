Hempfield welcomes 2017 without property tax increase

Hempfield's 27-year streak without a property tax increase will continue after the township supervisors approved a $13.68 million budget for 2017.

When Hempfield raised taxes to their current rate of 3 mills in 1989, a TIME magazine profile of Donald Trump had called his potential political ambitions “farfetched,” and “Back to the Future II” imagined the flying-car-filled future of 2015. Municipalities paid 9 percent interest on money they borrowed, compared to the 2.08 percent fixed-rate bond the board approved Wednesday night.

The board approved the operating and paving budgets unanimously, but tabled the $2.44 million capital budget until January's meeting so board treasurer Tom Logan could review plans for future vehicle purchases and see whether they could squeeze more years and more mileage out of their public works trucks.

“We're currently asking our township vehicles to be in service for more years and more miles than (the City of Pittsburgh),” said Chairman R. Douglas Weimer, who opposed the delay. “I don't know how much more you're going to be asking these vehicles to go.”

Despite tabling the capital budget, the board still authorized finance director Melanie Phillips to borrow about $1.5 million toward capital expenses in order to lock in an interest rate that was likely to rise if they waited.

The budget got a revenue boost from the June sale of the township's sewer system to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, which provided payments of $1.5 million a year for the next 20 years that the township is putting toward its fire departments. Phillips said the township will invest $5 million it got as an up-front payment for its sewer system and could use that money as a hedge against potential tax increases in the future.

