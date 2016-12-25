Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count to be held Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Volunteers on Wednesday will hike through wooded areas of Westmoreland County in search of feathered creatures flying in the air and perched in trees.

Members of the Bushy Run bird circle will have their eyes peeled in four locations — Beaver Run and Loyalhanna reservoirs, Keystone State Park and Bushy Run Battlefield.

“This year, with those two cold snaps we had and all that rainwater, I don't know what we're going to see,” said Dick Byers, who organizes the local Christmas Bird Count and compiles the number of birds spotted by volunteers. “Every year is different.”

The 117th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count brings volunteers around the nation outside in the winter to take a census of birds. Each count takes place in a circle spanning 15 miles in diameter and includes every bird seen or heard all day.

One person compiles the findings and sends the data to the Audubon Society by mid-January.

“They use that data for determining the changes in winter distribution of birds,” said Byers of Stahlstown. “Some bird species have totally disappeared from the count and some new ones are popping up.”

Byers expects this year's volunteer participation to be lower than usual because the local count will take place on a weekday. He thinks about a dozen people will help, compared to as many as 30 when the count is held on a weekend. Many participants are involved in the Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club, he said. Members plan about 30 field trips a year for birds, butterflies, flowering plants, dragonflies and damselflies, trees and general ecology.

In the last three years, the circle has seen an average of 61 bird species during the count day, Byers said. The most species the group has spotted was 81 in 2012 and 11,000 birds in 2005, he said.

Counters in Allegheny County tallied 37,526 birds in 2015, according to Brian Shema, compiler and director of conservation for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, headquartered in Fox Chapel. In that circle, 183 volunteers participated, giving Pittsburgh's count one of the top five highest participation rates for a circle nationally. Its count will be held Saturday.

Weather and participation levels can affect the number of visible birds, Byers said. AccuWeather predicts that Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high temperature of 40 degrees.

“The Christmas Bird Count is a worthwhile endeavor,” Byers said.

Mary Ann Thomas contributed. Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.