Westmoreland

Police investigate murder-suicide in Loyalhanna Township

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

A Loyalhanna Township couple died late Wednesday in a murder-suicide at their home, according to the coroner's office.

Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha reported that Gregory Monk, 58, shot and killed his wife, Patricia A. Monk, 54, with a rifle in their Forest Drive residence and then shot himself with a handgun about 11:40 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone pronounced the couple dead at the scene. State police at Kiski also responded.

Trooper Stephen Limani said investigators have not determined a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

Limani, a state police spokesman, said one of Patricia's two adult sons checked on the well-being of his mother and stepfather after receiving a “distressful ... frantic” telephone call from Greg Monk.

“He discovered them both dead in the bedroom and immediately called 911. We believe he had already shot his wife when he made the calls,” Limani said.

Evidence suggests Patricia Monk was shot while she slept, Limini said. She is survived by sons Cody, Jeremiah and Tommy DeMase.

Limani said Greg Monk also called another of his wife's sons from a previous marriage and his own adult son, Scott Monk.

None of the sons could be reached for comment.

“It's tragic. There was no indication that we've been able to determine anything was wrong,” Limani said.

Patricia Monk worked at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant on Route 22 in Salem Township. A person who answered the phone at the restaurant declined comment.

Greg Monk worked at Cornerstone Ministries in Murrysville. The church did not return a call seeking comment.

Ron Comer, a resident on rural Forest Drive, described the Monks as “great neighbors.”

“If Greg was outside, he'd come over and talk whenever he'd see you,” he said.

Comer said he saw Greg Monk putting air in his pickup's tire earlier this week, and he stopped to talk.

“Everything seemed fine,” Comer said. “It's really tragic.”

Comer said his wife awoke him early Thursday when police began arriving at the Monk residence.

An autopsy report by forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht was not available. Toxicology reports will not be completed for several weeks, Bacha said.

Vaia Funeral Home in Delmont is handling arrangements for Patricia Monk, Bacha said. Funeral arrangements are incomplete for Gregory Monk.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV contributed to this report.

